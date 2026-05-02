Mensaje de Saludo y Felicitación por la Victoria del Partido Laborista de Antigua y Barbuda

Mensaje del Copresidente Comandante Daniel y Copresidenta Compañera Rosario, a Su Excelencia Gaston Browne, Primer Ministro de Antigua y Barbuda, por la Victoria del Partido Laborista de Antigua y Barbuda (ABLP) durante las Elecciones Generales celebradas el 30 de Abril.

Managua, 2 de Mayo, 2026



Excelencia

Gaston Browne

Primer Ministro de Antigua y Barbuda

Saint John

Estimado Primer Ministro:

En nombre de Pueblo y Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional, y en nuestro propio nombre, transmitimos nuestras Felicitaciones por la Victoria del Partido Laborista de Antigua y Barbuda (ABLP) durante las Elecciones Generales celebradas el 30 de Abril.

Desde Nicaragua, Bendita y Siempre Libre, reciba nuestro Abrazo Fraterno.

Firmas

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo

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Versión en inglés

Managua, 2 May, 2026

Excellency

Gaston Browne

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda

Saint John

Dear Prime Minister:

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity, and on our own behalf, we convey our Congratulations on the victory of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) during the General Elections held on 30th April.

From our Blessed and Always Free Nicaragua, please receive our Fraternal Embrace.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo