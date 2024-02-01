Gobierno de Nicaragua: Impedir y detener el genocidio en Palestina

NOTA DE PRENSA

IMPEDIR Y DETENER EL GENOCIDIO EN PALESTINA

El Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional informa al Pueblo de Nicaragua y a la Comunidad Internacional que ha notificado a los gobiernos del Reino Unido, Alemania, Países Bajos y Canadá su decisión de responsabilizarlos conforme al Derecho Internacional por violaciones flagrantes y sistemáticas a la Convención para la Prevención y la Sanción del Delito de Genocidio, el Derecho Internacional Humanitario y el Derecho Consuetudinario, incluido el Derecho sobre la ocupación en los Territorios Palestinos Ocupados, en particular la Franja de Gaza.

En este sentido, en una nota verbal enviada a estos Gobiernos, Nicaragua recordó que los hechos y circunstancias de las acciones israelíes en y contra los palestinos llevaron a la Corte Internacional de Justicia a concluir el 26 de Enero de 2024 “que al menos algunos de los Derechos reclamados por Sudáfrica y para las cuales busca protección son plausibles. Este es el caso con respecto al derecho de los palestinos en Gaza a ser protegidos contra actos de genocidio y actos prohibidos relacionados identificados en el artículo III”.

Aunque la Orden sobre Medidas Provisionales de la Corte no es una sentencia sobre el fondo, sin embargo, basándose en las pruebas disponibles públicamente, la Corte consideró plausible que la Convención sobre Genocidio haya sido y esté siendo violada por Israel. Si a juicio del Tribunal Supremo del mundo es plausible que se esté produciendo un genocidio en la Franja de Gaza, no puede ser de otra manera a juicio de la comunidad internacional, que también es dramáticamente consciente de los mismos hechos que llevaron al Tribunal a esa conclusión.

La obligación de prevenir el genocidio surge y comienza cuando existe riesgo de que ocurra; de hecho, cuando es plausible que esté ocurriendo o pueda ocurrir. Esta probabilidad está ahora más allá de toda duda y controversia.

En ese sentido, Nicaragua ha instado a los Gobiernos del Reino Unido, Alemania, Países Bajos y Canadá a detener de inmediato el suministro de armas, municiones, tecnología y/o componentes a Israel, ya que es plausible que hayan sido utilizados para facilitar o cometer violaciones de la Convención sobre Genocidio, incluidos, entre otros, actos de genocidio, intento de genocidio, complicidad en genocidio y conspiración para cometer genocidio.

Lamentablemente, el suministro de armas militares y otro tipo de asistencia que pueda utilizarse en el genocidio que está teniendo lugar no se ha detenido ni disminuido desde que comenzaron los ataques genocidas de Israel contra la Franja de Gaza en octubre de 2023, y en algunos casos, de hecho, ha aumentado. Nicaragua ha recordado a estos gobiernos que “la obligación de un Estado de prevenir, y el correspondiente deber de actuar, surgen en el instante en que el Estado tiene conocimiento, o normalmente debería haber tenido conocimiento, de la existencia de un riesgo grave de que se cometa genocidio”.

Además, Nicaragua ha advertido que los recientes anuncios de estos gobiernos sobre la suspensión de los fondos a la Agencia de Obras Públicas y Socorro de las Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados de Palestina en el Cercano Oriente (UNRWA por sus siglas en inglés) demuestran aún más que en el escenario actual, los Gobiernos del Reino Unido, Alemania, los Países Bajos y Canadá continúan ignorando sus obligaciones y facilitando activamente las violaciones de las normas del Derecho Internacional por parte de Israel en perjuicio grave e inmediato del Pueblo Palestino, en particular de los habitantes de Gaza, y de la Comunidad Internacional en su conjunto. En especial, Nicaragua ha subrayado que este acto contribuye al castigo colectivo de los palestinos y al aparente objetivo de obligar a la población palestina a abandonar los Territorios Palestinos Ocupados, particularmente Gaza, e impedir el ejercicio de su Derecho a la Autodeterminación.

En consecuencia, Nicaragua ha notificado por escrito a estos gobiernos que adoptará todas las medidas que considere apropiadas de conformidad con el Derecho Internacional, incluido el recurso a la Corte Internacional de Justicia, para garantizar el respeto de estos textos internacionales fundamentales y del Derecho Internacional Consuetudinario.

El Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional reafirma su firme compromiso con el Estado de Derecho a Nivel Internacional y la solución pacífica de controversias entre Estados.

Managua, 1° de Febrero de 2024

Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional

República de Nicaragua

Versión en inglés

PRESS RELEASE

PREVENT AND STOP THE GENOCIDE IN PALESTINE

The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity informs the people of Nicaragua and the international community that it has notified the governments of the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada of its decision to hold them responsible under international law for gross and systematic violations to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, international humanitarian law and customary law, including the law of occupation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, in particular the Gaza Strip.

In this vein, in a note verbal sent to these governments, Nicaragua recalled that the facts and circumstances of the Israeli actions in and against the Palestinians led the International Court of Justice to conclude on 26 January 2024 “that at least some of the rights claimed by South Africa and for which it is seeking protection are plausible. This is the case with respect to the right of the Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide and related prohibited acts identified in Article III”.

Although the Order on Provisional Measures of the Court is not a judgment on the merits, nevertheless on the evidence publicly available, the Court found it plausible that the Genocide convention has been and is being violated by Israel. If genocide is plausibly occurring in the Gaza Strip in the judgment of the highest world Court, it cannot be otherwise in the judgment of the international community that is also dramatically aware of the same facts that led the Court to that conclusion.

The obligation to prevent genocide arises and begins when there is a risk of it occurring; in fact, when it is plausible that it is occurring or might occur. This plausibility in now beyond doubt and dispute.

In that sense, Nicaragua has urged the governments of the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada to immediately halt the supply of arms, ammunitions, technology and/or components to Israel as it is plausible they might have been use to facilitate or commit violations of the Genocide Convention, including but not limited to acts of genocide, attempted genocide, complicity in genocide and conspiracy to commit genocide.

Unfortunately, the provision of military weapons and other assistance capable of being used in the genocide taking place has not stopped or diminished since the genocidal attacks of Israel on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023, and in some cases has indeed increased. Nicaragua has reminded these governments that “a State’s obligation to prevent, and the corresponding duty to act, arise at the instant that the State learns of, or should normally have learned of, the existence of a serious risk that genocide will be committed”.

Furthermore, Nicaragua has warned that the recent announcements by these governments on the suspension of the funds to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) further exposes that in the present scenario, the Governments of the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada continue to disregard their obligations, and to actively facilitate violations of the rules of international law by Israel to the severe and immediate prejudice of the Palestinian people, particularly Gazans, and the international community as a whole. In particular, Nicaragua has underscored that this act contributes to the collective punishment of the Palestinians and to the apparent objective of forcing the Palestinian population to leave the Occupied Palestinian Territories, particularly Gaza, and preventing the exercise of their right to self-determination.

Consequently, Nicaragua has given written notice to these governments that it will adopt all measures it considers appropriate in accordance with international law, including recourse to the International Court of Justice, to guarantee respect for these fundamental international texts and customary international law.

The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity reaffirms its firm commitment to the Rule of Law at the International Level and the peaceful settlement of disputes between States.

Managua, 1 February 2024

Government of Reconciliation and National Unity

Republic of Nicaragua