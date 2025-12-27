Mensaje al Compañero Nicolás Maduro Moros, Presidente de Venezuela



Managua, 27 de Diciembre, 2025

Compañero

Nicolás Maduro Moros

Presidente Constitucional

de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela

Caracas

Estimado Compañero Presidente :

En estos Días de Navidad y Año Nuevo que nos acercan como Fraternidad Humana, nos saludamos en la Esperanza Cierta de Tiempos Mejores para Nuestro Planeta y para cada uno de nuestros Pueblos.

En el ALBA y Más Allá, luchamos por un Mundo Más Justo, Verdadero, Solidario y Complementario, y en nombre del Redentor y Salvador, Cristo Jesús, decimos que los Cantos de Paz y Buena Voluntad, nos animan a continuar las Batallas para que el Amor en todo su esplendor se instale y seamos “Patria de la Humanidad”.

Hermano Presidente : El ALBA, como Victoria de Paz y Humanismo, nos une para seguir batallando sin desmayo, por todo lo que creemos y queremos.

Somos y Seremos Hermanos en el Amanecer.



Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo

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Managua, December 27th, 2025

Compañero

Nicolás Maduro Moros

Constitutional President

of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Caracas

Dear Compañero President :

In these Days of Christmas and New Year that bring us closer as a Human Fraternity, we greet each other in the Certain Hope of Better Times for Our Planet and for all our Peoples.

Through ALBA and Beyond, we fight for a More Just, True, Solidarity Inspired and Complementary World, and in the name of the Redeemer and Savior, Christ Jesus, we affirm that the Songs of Peace and Goodwill, encourage us to continue the Battles so that Love in all its splendor may installed and we become “The Greater Nation of Humanity”.

Brother President : ALBA, a Victory of Peace and Humanism, unites us so as to continue fighting without dismay, for everything we hope for and believe in.

We are and will be Brothers and Sisters in the new Dawn.



Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo