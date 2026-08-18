Nicaragua marks Afghanistan’s 107th Independence Anniversary

The Government of Nicaragua sent a message to Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund ahead of Afghanistan’s 107th National Independence Anniversary on August 19, extending wishes for peace, well-being and prosperity while reaffirming its commitment to strengthen relations between the two peoples and governments.

Managua, 18 August, 2026

Brother

Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada

Supreme Leader

of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

Kabul

Brother

Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund

Prime Minister

of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

Kabul

Dear Brothers,

On the occasion of the upcoming commemoration, on 19 August, of the 107th Anniversary of the National Independence of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, we wish to convey, on behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, our most Fraternal Congratulations, which we extend to the Brotherly Afghan People.

On this significant date in the History and Sovereignty of Afghanistan, we convey our best wishes for Peace, Well-being and Prosperity to the Brotherly Afghan People, reaffirming our commitment to continue strengthening the bonds that unite our Peoples and Governments.

From our Nicaragua, Always Blessed and Always Free, we extend to You our Fraternal Embrace, reiterating our willingness to continue advancing along paths of Friendship, Solidarity, Respect and Cooperation.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra

Rosario Murillo