Nicaragua Marks Gabon’s 66th Independence Anniversary

The Government of Nicaragua congratulated Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema and the people of Gabon on the country’s 66th Anniversary of Independence, while reaffirming its commitment to strengthen the ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two nations.

Managua, August 16, 2026

Excellency

Sr. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema

President of the Gabonese Republic

Head of State and Government

Libreville

Dear President,

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, we wish to express to you, to the brotherly People and Government of the Gabonese Republic, our warmest and most sincere Congratulations on the occasion of the commemoration of the 66th Anniversary of its Independence, saluting the Courage, Dignity and Determination of the Gabonese People in the defense of their Sovereignty, Self-determination and the right to build their own destiny as a Free and Independent Nation.

From our Nicaragua, Blessed and Always Free, we reiterate our willingness to continue strengthening the Ties of Brotherhood, Solidarity, Friendship and Cooperation that unite our Peoples and Governments.

Receive, Dear President, our Fraternal Greetings and best wishes for Peace, Well-being, Prosperity and greater Victories for the Brotherly People of the Gabonese Republic.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra

Rosario Murillo