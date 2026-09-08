Nicaragua marks Tajikistan’s 35th Independence Anniversary

The Government of Nicaragua sent a message to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon ahead of the country’s 35th Anniversary of National Independence on September 9, reaffirming its commitment to strengthen friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two peoples and governments.

Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional

Unida Nicaragua Triunfa

Managua, 8 September, 2026

Excellency

Emomali Rahmon

President of the

Republic of Tajikistan

Dushanbe

Dear Brother President:

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, we express our warmest congratulations to You, the Government and the Brotherly People of the Republic of Tajikistan, on the occasion of the 35th Anniversary of National Independence, to be commemorated this coming 9 September.

On this significant celebration, we reiterate our commitment to continue strengthening the Bonds of Friendship, Solidarity and Cooperation that unite our Peoples and Governments, while recognizing the important achievements attained by Tajikistan in promoting its Development, Prosperity and Well-being.

From our Nicaragua, Always Blessed and Always Free, please accept, Dear Brother President, our Fraternal Embrace, together with our Best Wishes for Peace, Harmony, Progress and Prosperity for You and the Brotherly People of Tajikistan.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra

Rosario Murillo