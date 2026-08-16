Nicaragua Salutes Indonesia on 80 Years of Independence

The Government of Nicaragua congratulated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and the people of Indonesia on the country’s 80th Anniversary of Independence, celebrated on August 17, while reaffirming its commitment to strengthen friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two nations.

Managua, August 16, 2026

Excellency

Prabowo Subianto

President of the Republic

of Indonesia

Jakarta

Dear President:

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, we wish to extend to you, your Government, and the brotherly people of Indonesia our most heartfelt and sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 80th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Indonesia, which you will proudly commemorate on August 17.

This historic date, which commemorates the proclamation of sovereignty and the unwavering determination of the Indonesian people to achieve further victories and prosperity, is also an opportunity to celebrate the deep bonds of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation that unite our nations.

We reaffirm our firm commitment to continue building more bridges of brotherhood and solidarity between the noble Indonesian people and the Nicaraguan people.

Please accept, Brother President, from our Nicaragua—Always Blessed and Always Free—the warm embrace of the Nicaraguan people.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra

Rosario Murillo