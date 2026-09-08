Nicaragua marks 78th Anniversary of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

The Government of Nicaragua sent a message to Kim Jong Un marking the 78th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on September 9, highlighting the historic bonds of brotherhood, solidarity and cooperation between their peoples, governments and parties.

Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional

Unida Nicaragua Triunfa

Managua, 7th September, 2026

Comrade

Kim Jong Un

General Secretary of the

Workers’ Party of Korea,

President of State Affairs of the

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,

Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Pyongyang

Dear Brother President :

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, the Sandinista Front for National Liberation, and our own behalf, we are pleased to convey to You, to our Comrades of the Workers’ Party of Korea, and to the Brotherly People and Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, our Warmest and Fraternal Congratulations on the Commemoration of the 78th Anniversary of Foundation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, this 9th September, 2026.

On this historic date, we recognize the Strength and Unity of your People, who throughout their History have reaffirmed their determination to advance with Dignity, Sovereignty and Independence, defending their Right to Self-determination and to forge their own path, free from foreign interference.

In this significant celebration, we recognize the Memory and Historical Legacy of Brother Kim Il Sung, Founding Father of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea; and our Brother Kim Jong Il, whose Vision and Dedication contributed to the continued Defense of the Principles that guide your Nation today.

From our Nicaragua, Blessed and Always Free, we celebrate with You, Dear Brother Kim Jong Un, who continues to lead your People and Government with Great Firmness to achieve the Peace, Well-being and Development that your Beloved People deserve.

From our Nicaragua, Blessed and Always Free, we celebrate the Firmness with which You, Brother Kim Jong Un, continue to lead your Nation to achieve Peace, Well-being and Development for your Beloved People.

As we reiterate our commitment to continue strengthening and deepening the historic Bonds of Brotherhood, Solidarity and Cooperation that unite our Peoples, Governments and Parties; please accept our Fraternal and Revolutionary Embrace, as well as our best wishes for Peace, Well-being and Prosperity.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra

Rosario Murillo