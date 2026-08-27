Nicaragua expresses solidarity with Nepal after deadly floods and landslides

The Government of Nicaragua expressed its deepest condolences and solidarity to Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Balendra Shah following devastating floods and landslides in northern Nepal that, according to the official message, have claimed hundreds of lives and left many others injured or missing.

Managua, 27th August, 2026

Excellency

Ramchandra Paudel

President of Nepal

Excellency

Balendra Shah

Prime Minister of Nepal

Dear Brothers,

With profound dismay and sadness, we have learned of the devastating floods that have caused landslides in several communities in northern Nepal, causing destruction, taking the lives of hundreds of Nepalese Sisters and Brothers, and leaving many injured and missing.

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, we convey our Deepest Condolences and unwavering Solidarity in the face of this tragedy that has caused mourning to the entire nation.

From our Fraternal Friendship, we extend our heartfelt Solidarity to all the Beloved People of Nepal, especially to the Families and Loved Ones of those who have lost their lives and those affected.

We pray for Comfort and Peace for all Nepalese Families, as well as Strength to support the search and rescue efforts and provide assistance to the affected Families.

Receive, from our Blessed and Always Free Nicaragua, the Fraternal Embrace of the Nicaraguan People.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra

Rosario Murillo