Nicaragua congratulates Pakistan on 79th independence anniversary

The Government of Nicaragua congratulated Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the 79th Anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence, celebrated on August 14, while reaffirming its commitment to strengthen friendship, cooperation, peace and mutual respect between the two countries.

Managua, August 13, 2026

Excellency

Asif Ali Zardari

President of the

Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Excellency

Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister of the

Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Brothers and Friends,

President and Prime Minister:

On behalf of the people and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, we extend our most fraternal and sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 79th Anniversary of the Independence of the sister Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which you are commemorating with joy and pride this August 14.

This glorious date, a symbol of sovereignty, dignity, and self-determination, reminds us of the unwavering determination of the brave Pakistani people to build, preserve, and enhance their development, progress, and prosperity.

We recognize the enduring legacy and patriotic spirit that have guided your nation throughout these nearly eight decades of independence.

Nicaragua and Pakistan are united by strong bonds of friendship, brotherhood, and cooperation. We reaffirm our commitment to continue deepening bilateral relations, promoting peace, solidarity, and mutual respect that characterize our close brotherhood.

May the peace, mercy, and blessings of God always be with the brotherly people of Pakistan.

Please accept, dear brothers and sisters, our warm fraternal embrace, along with the affection of Nicaraguan families for Pakistani families.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra

Rosario Murillo