Nicaragua Congratulates Kim Jong Un on 81st Liberation Day

Nicaragua sent Kim Jong Un a message marking the 81st Anniversary of the Liberation of the Motherland, honoring Korea’s struggle for sovereignty and freedom.

Kim Jong Un

Integral transcription

Managua, 12th August, 2026

Comrade

Kim Jong Un

General Secretary of the

Workers’ Party of Korea,

President of State Affairs of the

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,

Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Pyongyang

Dear Comrade :

We join You, the Comrades of the Workers’ Party of Korea, and the Heroic People and Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the Commemoration of the 81st Anniversary of the Liberation of the Motherland, this 15th August, 2026.

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, the Sandinista Front for National Liberation, and our own behalf, we convey our Warmest Congratulations on the Celebration of this important occasion, which commemorates the Heroic Victory of your People against Colonialism and Occupation, the historic Commitment for Sovereignty, and the indomitable Spirit for Freedom.

We also take this opportunity to honor the thousands of Sisters and Brothers of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea who offered their lives; those who, with great Heroism, Courage and Love for their Motherland, sacrificed themselves for the Peace and Well-being of their People.

On this significant date, we also remember the Enduring Legacy of Brother Kim Il Sung, Founding Father of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea; the Firmness and Vision of Brother Kim Jong Il; as well as Your Strength and Firm Leadership, Brother Head of State and General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Comrade Kim Jong Un.

We are confident that we will continue working together for the Well-being, Prosperity and Development of our Peoples, always waging the necessary Battles for a World of Peace and Security, a World where our Peoples are Sovereign and Free, a World of Justice for All.

Dear Comrade, from our Blessed and Always Free Nicaragua, please receive our Fraternal and Revolutionary Embrace, as well as our Best Wishes for You and all your People.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra

Rosario Murillo