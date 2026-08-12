Nicaragua Congratulates Central African Republic on 66th Independence Anniversary

Nicaragua congratulated President Faustin-Archange Touadéra and the Central African Republic on the 66th Anniversary of Independence, reaffirming friendship and solidarity between both nations.

Managua, August 12, 2026

Excellency

Faustin-Archange Touadéra

President of the

Central African Republic

Bangui

Dear Brother President,

On the occasion of the commemoration, on August 13, of the 66th Anniversary of the Independence of the Central African Republic, we convey our cordial congratulations to you, to your Government and to the Central African People, on behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own.

66 years after that historic proclamation, we pay tribute to the memory of those who promoted the aspirations for freedom and independence of the Central African Nation and we salute the determination of its brave People to preserve their Independence, their National Unity and their legitimate aspirations for Peace and Development.

From our Nicaragua, always blessed and always free, we reaffirm our commitment to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and solidarity that unite our peoples and governments.

Dear Brother President, may you receive the fraternal and revolutionary embrace of the Nicaraguan people for the brotherly people of the Central African Republic.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra

Rosario Murillo