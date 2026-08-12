Nicaragua sends condolences to China after Zhu Rongji’s death

Nicaragua sent condolences to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese Government and the family of former Premier Zhu Rongji, recognizing his service to China and his role in the country’s economic development.

Zhu Rongji

Managua, August 12th, 2026

Xi Jinping

President of the People’s Republic of China

and Secretary-General of the

Communist Party of China

In person

Compañero President:

It is with deep regret that we learned the sad news of the Transition to Another Plane of Life of Compañero Zhu Rongji, a prominent Leader of the Communist Party of China and the State, who served his People as Prime Minister of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China between 1998 and 2003.

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, we send to you, the Communist Party of China, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China, as well as to the Family and Loved Ones of Compañero Zhu Rongji, our most Heartfelt Condolences, Solidarity and Fraternal Accompaniment.

Compañero Zhu Rongji will be remembered as an outstanding revolutionary leader and Statesman, who devoted his life to the service of the Chinese People, carrying out important responsibilities during crucial moments of the Reform, Opening-up and Modernization of the People’s Republic of China.

We particularly recognize his important contribution to the profound economic transformations of China, broadening its opening up to the World, including his outstanding role in the historic process that led to the accession of the People’s Republic of China to the World Trade Organization.

We extend our Solidarity and Fraternal Embrace to all the People of the People’s Republic of China, with the certainty that his memory and contributions will remain present in the new Victories of the Chinese People.

With our deep Respect, Affection and Solidarity.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra

Rosario Murillo