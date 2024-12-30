DESDE LA ETERNIDAD, FIDEL

Mensaje de Saludo y Felicitación del Presidente-Comandante Daniel, y Compañera Rosario, al Querido Pueblo y Gobierno de Cuba, al conmemorarse el 66 Aniversario del Triunfo de la Revolución Cubana.

Al acercarse el 66 Aniversario del Triunfo de la Revolución Cubana, nos seguimos inspirando en esa Majestuosa Victoria de Fidel, Raúl, del Pueblo Cubano y sus Grandes Combatientes de la Sierra Maestra, que agitaron y animaron el Despertar Revolucionario de Nuestramérica-Caribeña.

A Fidel, a su Pueblo, a tod@s l@s Heroic@s Guerriller@s que encendieron la Llama de Nuestras Revoluciones, nuestro Respeto y Admiración crecientes, entre tantas Batallas, entre más y más Heroísmo, entre Sublime y Formidable Resistencia y Vencimiento.

Cada día que transcurrimos enfrentando todas las injusticias, amenazas y agresiones inaceptables, crece en el Mundo la Fuerza del Ejemplo de Dignidad y Coraje del Pueblo de Cuba, cuyo solo nombre és sinónimo y signo de Grandeza Histórica y de Valiente e Indeclinable Decisión de Luchar en todo Tiempo, y seguir avanzando.

Ante todos los desafíos, ante todos los retos, ante todos los insólitos atropellos, esa Cuba de Fidel, Raúl, de su Presidente Miguel Díaz-Canel, és Luz Infinita que continúa encendiendo, con entereza y nobleza, el Porvenir.

Entre las múltiples dificultades que generan los Imperialistas de la Tierra, somos Herman@s, inclaudicables Luchador@s, y estamos segur@s de ir Siempre Más Allá, con el Valor y la Gloria de los Más Grandes de Nuestramérica.

Con nuestro inmenso Amor y Admiración,

FIRMAS

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo

Managua, Nicaragua

30 de Diciembre, 2024

——

VERSIÓN EN INGLÉS

——-

ETERNALLY, FIDEL

As the 66th Anniversary of the Triumph of the Cuban Revolution draws near, we continue to be inspired by that Majestic Victory of Fidel, Raúl, the Cuban People and their Great Fighters of the Sierra Maestra, who aroused and encouraged the Revolutionary Awakening of Our America and Caribbean.

To Fidel, to his People, to all the Heroic Guerrillas who lit the Flame of Our Revolutions, our ever greater Respect and Admiration, among so many Battles, among ever more Heroism, between Sublime and Formidable Resistance and Victory.

Every day that we spend confronting all the injustices, all the menaces and unacceptable aggression, the Strength of the Cuban People’s Example of Dignity and Courage only grows in the World, their name alone is a synonym and symbol of Historical Greatness, of the Courageous and Unswerving Determination to Fight at all Times, so as to continue advancing.

In the face of all the challenges, in the face of all the trials, in the face of all the unwonted outrages, this Cuba of Fidel, Raúl, of its President Miguel Díaz-Canel, is of Infinite Light which continues, thanks to its integrity and nobility, to set the Future alight.

Faced with the many complications provoked by the Imperialists of the Earth, we are Brothers and Sisters, uncompromising Fighters, certain to go Always Further On, with the Courage and Glory of the Greatest and Best of Our America.

With our immense Love and Admiration,

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo

Managua, Nicaragua

December 30th 2024