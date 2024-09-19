Nicaragua saluda a Nepal en el 9º Aniversario de Constitución de su República Democrática Federal

En conmemoración del noveno aniversario de la proclamación de la Constitución de Nepal, el presidente Daniel Ortega y la vicepresidenta Rosario Murillo enviaron un mensaje de felicitación a las máximas autoridades de ese país.

Managua, 19 de Septiembre, 2024

Hermano

Ram Chandra Poudel

Presidente de la República Democrática

Federal de Nepal

Katmandú

Hermano

Khadga Prasad Oli

Primer Ministro de la República

Democrática Federal de Nepal

Katmandú

Estimados Presidente y Primer Ministro:

En la especial ocasión de conmemorar el Noveno Aniversario de la Proclamación de la Constitución de la República Democrática Federal de Nepal, “Sambidhan Diwas”, este próximo 20 de Septiembre, permítanos transmitir, en nombre del Pueblo y Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua, y en nuestro propio nombre, nuestras Más Fraternas Felicitaciones a Ustedes, a Su Gobierno y al Hermano Pueblo Nepalí.

Celebramos junto a Ustedes esta Fecha de Dignidad Nacional, reiterando nuestro más firme compromiso de continuar fortaleciendo los Lazos de Amistad, Solidaridad y Cooperación que unen a nuestros Pueblos y Gobiernos.

Reciban, Queridos Hermanos, nuestro Abrazo Fraterno y Revolucionario, con el Cariño y Respeto del Pueblo Nicaragüense para el Hermano Pueblo Nepalí.

FIRMAS

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo

—-

VERSIÓN EN INGLÉS

—-

Managua, September 19, 2024

Brother

Ram Chandra Poudel

President of the Federal Democratic

Republic of Nepal

Kathmandu

Brother

Khadga Prasad Oli

Prime Minister of the Federal

Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

Kathmandu

Dear President and Prime Minister:

On the special occasion of commemorating the ninth Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, “Sambidhan Diwas”, this coming September 20, allow us to convey, on behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, our Fraternal Congratulations to You, Your Government and the Brotherly Nepalese People.

We celebrate together with you this date of National Dignity, reiterating our firm commitment to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship, solidarity and cooperation that unite our peoples and governments.

Receive, Dear Brothers, our Fraternal and Revolutionary Embrace, with the Affection and Respect of the Nicaraguan People for the Nepalese People.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo