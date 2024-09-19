Nicaragua felicita al Hermano Pueblo de Osetia del Sur por el Día de su Independencia

El presidente de Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, y la vicepresidenta, Rosario Murillo, envían mensaje de felicitación al presidente de Osetia del Sur, Alán Gaglóyev, con motivo del Día de la República, el 20 de septiembre.

Managua, 19 de Septiembre, 2024

Su Excelencia

Sr. Alán Gaglóyev

Presidente de la

República de Osetia del Sur

Tsjinvali

Querido Hermano y Compañero :

En nombre del Pueblo y Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua y en nuestro propio nombre, nuestras Felicitaciones a Usted, a Su Gobierno y al Hermano Pueblo de Osetia del Sur, en la ocasión de conmemorar el Día de la República, este próximo 20 de Septiembre.

En esta fecha histórica y memorable de la Adopción de la Declaración sobre la Soberanía del Estado de la República Democrática Soviética de Osetia del Sur, reafirmamos nuestra voluntad de continuar fortaleciendo los Lazos de Amistad, Solidaridad y Cooperación que unen a nuestros Pueblos y Gobiernos.

Desde nuestra Nicaragua Siempre Bendita y Siempre Libre, nuestro Saludo Fraterno, con el Cariño del Pueblo Nicaragüense para el Pueblo Surosetio.

FIRMAS

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo

—-

VERSIÓN EN INGLÉS

—

Managua, September 19, 2024

Excellency

Mr. Alán Gaglóyev

President of the

Republic of South Ossetia

Tskhinvali

Dear Brother and Compañero:

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua and on our own behalf, our Congratulations to You, Your Government and the Brotherly People of South Ossetia, on the occasion of commemorating the Republic Day, this coming September 20.

On this historic and memorable date of the Adoption of the Declaration on the Sovereignty of the State of the South Ossetian Soviet Democratic Republic, we reaffirm our will to continue strengthening the Bonds of Friendship, Solidarity and Cooperation that unite our Peoples and Governments.

From our always blessed and always Free Nicaragua, Our Fraternal Greetings, With The Affection of the Nicaraguan People to the South Ossetian People.



Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo