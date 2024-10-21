Nicaragua felicita al Compañero Luong Cuong por su elección como Presidente de Vietnam

El Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de Nicaragua ha expresado sus más sinceras felicitaciones a Luong Cuong por su elección como Presidente de la República Socialista de Vietnam.

A continuación compartimos el mensaje oficial emitido por el Gobierno de Nicaragua:

Managua, 21 de Octubre, 2024

Su Excelencia

Hermano Luong Cuong

Presidente de la

República

Socialista de Vietnam

Estimado Hermano y Camarada:

En nombre del Pueblo y Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua, y en nuestro propio nombre, le expresamos nuestras más sinceras Felicitaciones por su elección como Presidente de la República Socialista de Vietnam.

Este logro reafirma la continuidad del Heroísmo, la Fuerza de Convicción y el Legado de Patriotismo del Compañero Ho Chi Minh y la confianza que el Heroica Pueblo de Vietnam, continúa depositando en el Liderazgo y la firme Dirección del Partido Comunista de Vietnam, con el que el Frente Sandinista de Liberación Nacional comparte Ideales y Valores, en la lucha por la construcción de un Mundo de Bien, de Paz y Unión Fraternal.

Al reiterar nuestras felicitaciones, le expresamos a Usted nuestros mejores Deseos de Salud y Éxitos en su Gestión y al Pueblo Hermano y Heroico de Vietnam; Paz y Prosperidad.

Desde nuestra Nicaragua, Siempre Bendita y Siempre Libre, en Hermandad Permanente, reiteramos nuestra disposición de continuar fortaleciendo los Lazos Históricos de Amistad y Hermandad entre nuestros Pueblos y Gobiernos.

Reciba un Abrazo Fraterno de nuestra parte, así como el Cariño de todos los Nicaragüenses para el Hermano Pueblo de la República Socialista de Vietnam.

Firmas

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo

——————————————–

Versión en inglés

Managua, October 21, 2024

Your Excellency

Brother Luong Cuong

President of the

Socialist Republic of Vietnam

Dear Brother and Comrade:

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, we offer our most sincere congratulations to you on your election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

This achievement reaffirms the continuity of the Heroism and Strength of Conviction as well as the Legacy of Patriotism of Comrade Ho Chi Minh and the trust which the Heroic People of Vietnam continue to place in the Leadership and the firm Direction of the Communist Party of Vietnam, with which the Sandinista National Liberation Front shares Ideals and Values, in the struggle for the construction of a World of Well Being, Peace and Fraternal Union.

In reiterating our congratulations, we express to you our best Wishes for Health and Success in your Administration and Peace and Prosperity to the Fraternal, Heroic People of Vietnam.

From our Nicaragua, Always Blessed and Forever Free, in Permanent Brother and Sisterhood, we reiterate our willingness to continue strengthening the Historic, Fraternal Bonds of Friendship between our Peoples and Governments.

Receive a Fraternal Embrace from us, as well as the Affection of all Nicaraguans for the Fraternal People of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo