Mensaje de saludos y agradecimiento de la Compañera Leila Khaled

Remitimos valioso, hermoso Saludo, de nuestra Hermana la Heroína Palestina y Nicaragüense por Honor y Gloria, Leila Khaled.





Gracias, Querida Hermana Leila. Es nuestro Deber en Heroica, Fraternal, Combatiente y Orgullosa Solidaridad.



Agradecemos su Consideración y Difusión.

Querida Compañera Rosario,

Recibí este correo electrónico hace un momento.

Fue una visita histórica a Nicaragua, me sentí entre mi pueblo y sentí que es mi segunda patria.

Hoy recibí con actitud heroica la noticia de que Nicaragua rompió lazos con el Estado Apartheid de Israel.

Usted y el gran Compañero Daniel dieron un gran paso que demuestra su posición hacia nuestra causa. Nuestro pueblo está muy contento y siente que Nicaragua es un gran apoyo para el pueblo palestino, que todavía lucha por su libertad, a pesar del genocidio que Israel sigue cometiendo, asesinándonos como parte de su política hacia nosotros.

En nombre de mi pueblo y de mi partido, el Frente Popular para la Liberación de Palestina, y en el mío propio, extendemos nuestro cálido saludo a la gran dirigencia de Nicaragua, y a través de usted a su pueblo que nos apoya.

Sea bendecida usted mi querida Compañera. Deseo buena salud y energía al Presidente Daniel.

Con gran agradecimiento y amor. Juntos podemos cambiar el mundo hacia un mejor entorno.

Siempre adelante,

—-

VERSIÓN EN INGLÉS

—-

Leila Khaled

Dearest comrade Rosario

I received this email just now

It was a historic visit to Nicaragua

I felt I am among my people and felt it’s my second homeland.

Today I received a heroic attitude news that Nicaragua cut ties with the partied state Israel. You and great comrade Daniel did a great step which shows your attitude towards our cause.

Our people is very happy and feel that Nicaragua is a great supporter to the Palestinian people who is still struggling for freedom inspite of genocide that Israel is still killing and killing as a policy against us. On behalf of my people and my party Popular Front for the liberation of Palestine and on behalf of myself we extend our warm greetings to the great leadership of Nicaragua and through you to your people who support us.

Be blessed my dearest comrade. Wish good health and power to president Daniel

With high appritiation and love. Together we can change the world to better situation

Forward always

Leila khaled