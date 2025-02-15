Mensaje de Saludo y Felicitación al Presidente de Serbia

Remitimos en español e inglés, Mensaje de Saludo y Felicitación del Co-Presidente-Comandante Daniel, y la Co-Presidenta-Rosario Murillo, a Su Excelencia, Señor Aleksandar Vučić, Presidente de la República de Serbia, al conmemorarse el Aniversario del Primer Levantamiento de la Revolución Serbia y el Aniversario de la Constitución de Sretenje.

Managua, 15 de Febrero, 2025

Excelencia

Sr. Aleksandar Vučić

Presidente de la

República de Serbia

Belgrado

Estimado Señor Presidente:

En nombre del Pueblo y Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua, y en nuestro propio nombre, expresamos nuestras más Sinceras y Calurosas Felicitaciones a Ustedes, a su Gobierno y al Pueblo de Serbia, en la especial ocasión de conmemorar el Aniversario del Primer Levantamiento de la Revolución Serbia y el Aniversario de la Constitución de Sretenje, este 15 de Febrero.

En esta importante fecha que recuerda el fervor patriótico del Pueblo Serbio y su Derecho a ejercer plenamente su Soberanía Nacional, Autodeterminación e Independencia, permítanos reiterar nuestro firme compromiso de continuar fortaleciendo las Relaciones de Amistad, Respeto Mutuo y Cooperación, que unen a nuestros Pueblos y Gobiernos.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo

Managua, February 15, 2025

Excellency

Mr. Aleksandar Vučić

President of the

Republic of Serbia

Belgrade

Dear Mr. President:

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, we express our Sincere and Warmest Congratulations to You, Your Government and the People of Serbia, on the special occasion of commemorating the Anniversary of the First Uprising of the Serbian Revolution and the Anniversary of the Constitution of Sretenje, this February 15th.

On this important date that recalls the patriotic fervor of the Serbian People and their Right to fully exercise their National Sovereignty, Self-Determination and Independence, allow us to reiterate our firm commitment to continue strengthening the references of Friendship, Mutual Respect and Cooperation, which unite our Peoples and Governments.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo