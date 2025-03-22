Mensaje de Nicaragua por los 85 años del Día Nacional de la República y la adopción de la Primera Constitución de Pakistán

Managua, 22 de Marzo, 2025

Excelencia

Asif Ali Zardari

Presidente de la

República Islámica de Pakistán

Excelencia

Shehbaz Sharif

Primer Ministro de la

República Islámica de Pakistán

Hermanos y Amigos,

Presidente y Primer Ministro:

En la histórica ocasión de celebrar este 23 de Marzo, 85 Años del Día Nacional de la República y la adopción de la Primera Constitución de Pakistán, creándose la República Islámica en la misma fecha de 1956, nos enorgullece transmitir en nombre del Pueblo y Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua, y en nuestro propio nombre, nuestras más calurosas felicitaciones a Ustedes, su Gobierno y Noble Pueblo.

Conmemoramos el inicio de una Nación Soberana y Orgullosa, basada en los Principios de Igualdad, Justicia y Unidad, Principios que han guiado al Pueblo de Pakistán en su camino hacia el progreso y el Desarrollo, forjando su Espíritu Indomable y la contribución de Pakistán a la Paz y la Cooperación Global.

Desde nuestra Nicaragua Bendita y Siempre Libre, reiteramos nuestro compromiso de continuar fortaleciendo los Lazos de Solidaridad, Cooperación y Fraternidad que unen a nuestros Pueblos y Gobiernos.

Reciban Queridos Hermanos, nuestro Abrazo Fraterno y Revolucionario, con el Cariño de las Familias Nicaragüenses para las Familias Pakistaníes.

Firmas

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo

—————————————

Versión en inglés

Managua, March 22th, 2025

Excellency

Asif Ali Zardari

President of the

Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Excellency

Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister of the

Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Brothers and Friends,

President, and Prime Minister:

On the historic occasion of celebrating this March 23, 85 Years of the National Republic Day and the adoption of the First Constitution of Pakistan, creating the Islamic Republic on the same date in 1956, we are proud to convey on behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, our warmest congratulations to You, your Government and Noble People.

We commemorate the beginning of a proud and sovereign nation, based on the principles of equality, justice and unity, principles that have guided the People of Pakistan on their path to progress and development, forging their indomitable spirit and Pakistan’s contribution to peace and global cooperation.

From our Blessed and Forever Free Nicaragua, we reiterate our commitment to continue strengthening the Bonds of Solidarity, Cooperation and Fraternity that unite our Peoples and Governments.

Receive Dear Brothers, our Fraternal and Revolutionary Embrace, with the affection of the Nicaraguan Families for the Pakistani Families.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo