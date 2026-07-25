Saludamos y felicitamos a la República de Liberia por sus 179 años de Independencia

Mensaje de Saludo y Felicitación del Copresidente Comandante Daniel, y la Copresidenta Compañera Rosario, a Su Excelencia, Hermano Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Presidente de la República de Liberia, en ocasión de conmemorarse 179 Años de la Independencia en ese Hermano País.

Managua, 25 de Julio, 2026

Su Excelencia

Sr. Joseph Nyumah Boakai

Presidente de la

República de Liberia

Monrovia

Estimado Hermano,

En nombre del Pueblo y Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua y en nuestro propio nombre, expresamos nuestras más cálidas Felicitaciones a Usted, a Su Gobierno y al Hermano Pueblo de Liberia, en ocasión de conmemorarse este próximo 26 de Julio el 179 Aniversario de la Independencia de la República de Liberia.

Reiteramos nuestros mejores Deseos de Paz, Salud, Prosperidad y Bienestar para el Hermano Pueblo de Liberia, y renovamos nuestra voluntad de continuar fortaleciendo los Lazos de Amistad, Solidaridad y Cooperación que unen a nuestros Pueblos y Gobiernos.

Reciba, Estimado Hermano, nuestro saludo fraterno, con el respeto y cariño del Pueblo y Gobierno de Nicaragua para el Pueblo y Gobierno de Liberia.

Firmas

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo

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Versión en inglés

Managua, July 25, 2026

Excellency

Sr. Joseph Nyumah Boakai

President of the

Republic of Liberia

Monrovia

Dear Brother,

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua and on our own behalf, we express our warmest congratulations to you, to Your Government and to the brotherly People of Liberia, on the occasion of the commemoration of the 179th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Liberia on July 26.

We reiterate our best wishes for Peace, Health, Prosperity and Well-being for the brotherly People of Liberia, and we renew our will to continue strengthening the Bonds of Friendship, Solidarity and Cooperation that unite our Peoples and Governments.

Receive, Dear Brother, our fraternal greetings, with the respect and affection of the People and Government of Nicaragua for the People and Government of Liberia.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo