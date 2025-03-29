Mensaje del Gobierno de Nicaragua durante el XXV Consejo Político del ALBA-TCP

Remitimos en español e inglés, Mensaje de nuestro Gobierno en el XXV Consejo Político de la Alianza Bolivariana para los Pueblos de Nuestra América-Tratado de Comercio de los Pueblos (ALBA-TCP), pronunciado por el Compañero Valdrack Jaentschke, Canciller de nuestra Nicaragua.

MENSAJE DEL GOBIERNO DE RECONCILIACIÓN Y UNIDAD NACIONAL DE LA REPÚBLICA DE NICARAGUA DURANTE EL XXV CONSEJO POLÍTICO DE LA ALIANZA BOLIVARIANA PARA LOS PUEBLOS DE NUESTRA AMÉRICA-TRATADO DE COMERCIO DE LOS PUEBLOS (ALBA-TCP)

Sábado, 29 de Marzo, 2025

Caracas, Venezuela

SALUDOS

Permítanme transmitir los Saludos Fraternos y el Cariño del Comandante Daniel Ortega Saavedra y la Compañera Rosario Murillo Zambrana, Co-Presidentes de la República de Nicaragua, así como del Pueblo y el Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de Nicaragua.

Expresamos nuestro profundo y especial agradecimiento a la Hermana República Bolivariana de Venezuela, presidida por el Hermano Presidente Nicolás Maduro Moros, por la organización de esta XXV Reunión del Consejo Político del ALBA, así como la I Reunión de Ministros, Ministras y Altas Autoridades del Área Científica y Tecnológica del ALBA-TCP y la I Reunión de Ministros, Ministras y Altas Autoridades de Transporte del ALBA-TCP.

Sin duda alguna, las deliberaciones de estas reuniones ya están rindiendo sus frutos en la forma del intercambio, coordinación y planificación a favor del bienestar de nuestros Pueblos.

Participamos en esta Reunión reiterando nuestro invariable compromiso de lucha antimperialista y antifascista, de solidaridad y complementariedad, que forman los cimientos sobre los que nuestra Alianza Bolivariana está construida.

En las palabras de nuestro Comandante Daniel Ortega Saavedra, “somos el Espíritu, la Fortaleza de toda una Historia, ese acumulado de Conciencia, porque el ALBA no es más que el gran paso que da América Latina y el Caribe después de las grandes luchas que se venían librando desde la Independencia contra el Colonialismo español, hasta las batallas libradas contra las intervenciones yanquis.”

Es por ello que seguiremos llamando a las injusticias por su nombre y denunciando las agresiones, los intentos de desestabilización, las mentiras y los chantajes de los imperialistas y colonialistas de siempre, así, como de sus lacayos, que atacan, agreden y tratan de sofocar los ideales revolucionarios, la soberanía de nuestros Estados y la autodeterminación de nuestros Pueblos.

Seguiremos denunciando toda forma de agresión y medidas coercitivas unilaterales en contra de los sueños de paz y bienestar de nuestros pueblos y gobiernos.

Expresamos Nuestra invariable y creciente solidaridad con el Hermano Pueblo y Gobierno Bolivariano de Venezuela que sufre los embates del imperialismo con sus constantes, crueles e inhumanas acciones.

Coincidimos con la Hermana República Bolivariana de Venezuela en su legítima lucha por el retorno seguro de los Hermanos venezolanos migrantes. Expresamos nuestra solidaridad con los familiares de todos estos Hermanos migrantes secuestrados y encarcelados, negándoles todos sus Derechos. Coincidimos, igualmente, con exigir su retorno inmediato a Venezuela.

Expresamos Nuestra invariable y creciente solidaridad con el Hermano Pueblo y Gobierno de Cuba, manifestando nuestra firme condena y rechazo al ilegal e inhumano bloqueo de los Estados Unidos en su contra, así como su inclusión en listas de supuestos patrocinadores del terrorismo.

Reconocemos la legítima exigencia de los hermanos pueblos caribeños de reparaciones por los crímenes del colonialismo y la esclavitud y rechazamos las extorciones en su contra por sus esfuerzos para lograr mejores condiciones de vida y salud de sus pueblos.

Seguiremos denunciando y repudiando los horrendos crímenes y el genocidio que sigue llevando a cabo el Estado Sionista de Israel en contra del sufrido Pueblo de Palestina, que tiene el inalienable Derecho a gozar de su Estado Libre, Soberano e Independiente.

Continuamos inspirados en la visión de los Comandantes Eternos Fidel Castro Ruz y Hugo Chávez Frías, defendiendo los Supremos Sueños de Unidad Nuestramericana y Caribeña de Bolívar, Martí, Sandino, Morazán, y tantos Grandes Hombres y Mujeres que nos antecedieron y nos anticiparon en el Deber de Luchar para Vencer.

Muchas gracias.

——————————————————————————————————–

MESSAGE FROM THE GOVERNMENT OF RECONCILIATION AND NATIONAL UNITY OF THE REPUBLIC OF NICARAGUA DURING THE XXV POLITICAL COUNCIL OF THE BOLIVARIAN ALLIANCE FOR THE PEOPLES OF OUR AMERICA-PEOPLE’S TRADE AGREEMENT (ALBA-TCP)

Saturday, March 29th, 2025

Caracas, Venezuela

GREETINGS

Allow me to convey the Fraternal Greetings and Affection of Comandante Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Comrade Rosario Murillo Zambrana, Co-Presidents of the Republic of Nicaragua, as well as of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of Nicaragua.

We express our deep and special gratitude to the Sister Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, presided by Brother President Nicolás Maduro

Moros, for the organization of this XXV Meeting of the ALBA Political Council, as well as the I Meeting of Ministers and High-Level Authorities of the Scientific and Technological Area of ALBA-TCP and the I Meeting of Ministers and High-Level Authorities of Transportation of ALBA-TCP.

Undoubtedly, the deliberations during these meetings are already bearing fruit in the form of exchanges, coordination and planning in favor of the well-being of our Peoples.

We participate in this Meeting reiterating our unwavering commitment to anti-imperialist and anti-fascist struggle, solidarity and complementarity, which constitutes the foundation on which our Bolivarian Alliance is built.

In the words of Comandante Daniel Ortega Saavedra, “we are the Spirit, the Strength of a whole History, an accumulated Conscience,

because ALBA is nothing more than the great step taken by Latin America and the Caribbean after the great struggles that had been waged since Independence against Spanish Colonialism, until the battles waged against Yankee interventions.”

That is why we will continue calling injustices by their name and denouncing the aggressions, the attempts at destabilization, the lies and blackmail of the imperialists and colonialists of always, as well as their lackeys, who attack, assault and try to suffocate the revolutionary ideals, the sovereignty of our States and the self-determination of our Peoples.

We will continue to denounce all forms of aggressions and unilateral coercive measures against the dreams of peace and well-being of our peoples and governments.

We express our invariable and growing solidarity with the Brotherly Bolivarian People and Government of Venezuela that suffers the onslaught of imperialism with its constant, cruel and inhumane actions.

We coincide with the Sister Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in its legitimate struggle for the safe return of the migrant Venezuelan Brothers and Sisters. We express our solidarity with the families of all these migrant Brothers and Sisters kidnapped and imprisoned, denying them all their rights. We also coincide in demanding their immediate return to Venezuela.

We express our unwavering and growing solidarity with the Brotherly People and Government of Cuba, by expressing our firm condemnation and rejection of the illegal and inhumane blockade of the United States against them, as well as their inclusion in lists of alleged sponsors of terrorism.

We recognize the legitimate demand of the Brotherly Caribbean Peoples for reparations for the crimes of colonialism and slavery; and reject the extortions against them for their efforts to achieve better living and health conditions for their peoples.

We will continue to denounce and repudiate the horrendous crimes and genocide that the Zionist State of Israel continues to perpetrate against the suffering People of Palestine, who have the inalienable Right to enjoy their Free, Sovereign and Independent State.

We continue inspired by the vision of the Eternal Comandantes Fidel Castro Ruz and Hugo Chávez Frías, defending the Supreme Dreams of Our American and Caribbean Unity of Bolívar, Martí, Sandino, Morazán, and so many Great Men and Women who preceded us and anticipated us in the Duty to Fight to Win.

Thank You.