Presentadora de TV solicita ayuda para cirugía de emergencia

I had this photo for months but didn't want to post it because I thought it shows a little too much and I'm not really used to it, but you know what? I shouldn't be ashamed and I should be proud instead. Is time to feel more comfortable I our own skin. . . . Photo by @pachangaph #photoshoot #photography #beach #sexy #oceanphoto #dominicanrepublic #confidence

A post shared by Geisha Montes de Oca (@geishamontes) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT