Óptica Cristal ofrecerá lentes bifocales y monofocales a precios bajos este primero de octubre

Sí desea tener una vista 20-20 o cambiar sus anteojos, Óptica Cristal tendrá los lentes bifocales y monofocales a tan sólo 560 córdobas, incluyendo el examen visual, este primero de octubre.
Karla García, encargada de Mercadeo y Publicidad, añadió que también habrá descuentos en lentes progresivos, transition y fotogrey, y aquel que adquiera sus lentes para sus marcos viejitos, de cortesía se les pondrá color.
Recuerde que este primero de octubre, Óptica Cristal les estará atendiendo desde las 8 de la mañana de los semáforos de Enel Central 300 metros al Norte, pero si tiene cualquier consulta o desea información acerca de sus promociones puede llamar al 2277-5121.
Dear Purchasing mananger,
How are you?
We learned your company that you distribute all kinds of lens.
This just lies within the scope of our production.
Just a brief introduction of our factory:
We are one of the biggest Chinese manufacturers of optical resin lenses like CR-39 1.499 and 1.56 and 1.61 and 1.67 index.
We have over 600 workers and 6 coating machines called UNIVAC from Korea. We can produce over 30000 pairs per day.
The materials of our CR-39 are total PPG from USA which is the only one now in China, and 1.56 are NK- 55 from Japan and 1.61 index are MR-8 and 1.67 just MR-7.
Pls note that the materials of our 1.49 index is 100% PPG from USA, which is the only one in China.
Also we have two kinds of 1.56 photochromic lens(W5 and W6), which is the best quality in China, even in Korea.
Our lens have been sold in Europe and Americal like Indo, Optichains, Optimate, Somo, etc.
OEM can be produced. CE and FDA are passed.
Frankly speakiing, we have some sales in your market-Peru, like Industrias Opticas SAC, etc.
We hope we can take this opportunity to expand our sales!
All samples can be sent to you for your test if required!
Also we welcome you to visit our factory some day.
Kindest regards
Godwin Zou
Y ZH OPTICAL Co., ltd.
Tel: 0086 631 5319688
Fax:0086 631 5333919
Email:yzhoptic@hotmail.com
http://www.yzhoptical.com