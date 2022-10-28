Nicaragua saluda el 99 aniversario de la Proclamación de la República de Türkiye

Viernes, 28 de Octubre, 2022

Managua, Nicaragua

Su Excelencia

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Presidente de la

República de Türkiye

Ankara

Estimado Hermano Presidente,

En la ocasión especial de conmemorar el 99 Aniversario de la Proclamación de la República, este próximo 29 de Octubre, nos enorgullece expresar, en nombre del Pueblo y Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua y en nuestro propio nombre, nuestras Más Sinceras Felicitaciones a Usted, a Su Gobierno y al Hermano Pueblo de la República de Türkiye.

En esta fecha memorable e histórica, que celebra las victorias de la Soberanía Nacional y Auto-determinación alcanzadas con la decisiva victoria del Movimiento Nacional Turco, la firma del Tratado de Lausana y la creación de la República, recordamos el perdurable legado del Mariscal de Campo Mustafá Kemal Atatürk, Primer Presidente y Padre de la República y reconocemos las importantes contribuciones históricas, culturales, sociales y económicas de Türkiye a la Paz y Prosperidad Mundial.

Desde nuestra Nicaragua, Bendita y Siempre Libre, reiteramos nuestra voluntad invariable de continuar fortaleciendo las Relaciones Fraternas de Amistad, Respeto, Solidaridad y Mutua Cooperación que unen a nuestros Pueblos y Gobiernos.

Reciba, Querido Hermano, nuestro Abrazo Fraterno, con el Cariño y Respeto del Pueblo Nicaragüense para el Hermano Pueblo Turco.

Firmas

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

VERSIÓN EN INGLÉS

Friday, 28TH October, 2022

Managua, Nicaragua

Excellency

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

President of the

Republic of Turkiye

Ankara

Dear Brother President,

On the special occasion of commemorating the 99TH Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic, this coming 29TH October, we proudly express, on behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua and on our own behalf, our Most Sincere Congratulations to You and Your Government and to the Brotherly People of the Republic of Türkiye.

On this historic and memorable date, which celebrates the victories of National Sovereignty and Freedom of Self-Determination, achieved with the decisive victory of the Turkish National Movement, the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne and the creation of the Republic, we recall the enduring legacy of Field Marshal Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, First President and Father of the Republic and we recognize the important historical, cultural, social and economic contributions of Türkiye to World Peace and Prosperity.

From our Nicaragua, Blessed and Always Free, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to continue strengthening the Fraternal Bonds of Friendship, Respect, Solidarity and Mutual Cooperation that unite our Peoples and Governments.

Receive, Dear Brother, our Fraternal Embrace, with the affection and respect of the Nicaraguan People for the Brotherly Turkish People.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo