Nicaragua saluda el 102 aniversario de la independencia de Polonia

El Presidente Daniel Ortega y la vicepresidente Rosario Murillo environ, en nombre del pueblo y gobierno de Nicaragua, un mensaje a Su Excelencia Andrzej Duda, Presidente de la República de Polonia, en ocasión de conmemorarse el 102 Aniversario de su Independencia en ese Hermano País, este próximo 11 de Noviembre.

A continuación mensaje íntegro:

Managua, 7 de Noviembre de 2020

Su Excelencia

Andrzej Duda

Presidente de la

República de Polonia

Varsovia

Estimado Presidente,

En nombre del Pueblo y Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua, y en nuestro propio nombre, deseamos expresarle nuestras Felicitaciones a Usted, al Pueblo y al Gobierno de la República de Polonia, por conmemorar el 102 Aniversario de su Independencia, este próximo 11 de Noviembre.

En esta solemne e histórica fecha, el Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional desea enviar un Fraternal Saludo al Pueblo Polaco y sus Autoridades, reiterando nuestra voluntad de continuar fortaleciendo los Lazos de Amistad y Solidaridad entre nuestros Pueblos y Gobiernos.

Reciba desde nuestra Nicaragua, Siempre Bendita y Siempre Libre, el Abrazo Fraterno, así como el cariño de tod@s l@s Nicaragüenses para el Hermano Pueblo de Polonia.

(FIRMAS)

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo

MENSAJE EN INGLÉS



Managua, November 7, 2020

Your Excellency

Andrzej Doubt

President of the

Republic of Poland

Warsaw

Dear President,

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, we wish to express our Congratulations to You, the People and the Government of the Republic of Poland, for commemorating the 102nd Anniversary of Independence, this upcoming November 11th. On this solemn and historic date, the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity wishes to send a Fraternal Greeting to the Poland People and their Authorities, reiterating our will to continue strengthening the Bonds of Friendship and Solidarity between our Peoples and Governments.

Receive from our Always Blessed and Always Free Nicaragua, our Fraternal Embrace, as well as the affection of all Nicaraguans for the Brotherly People of Poland.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo