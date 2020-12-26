Nicaragua felicita a Eslovenia por su 30 Aniversario de Independencia

21 de Diciembre de 2020

Managua, Nicaragua

Su Excelencia

Borut Pahor

Presidente de la

República de Eslovenia

Estimado Presidente,

Al conmemorar el 30 Aniversario del Día de la Independencia de la República de Eslovenia, deseamos expresar en nombre del Pueblo y Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua, y en nuestro propio nombre, nuestras Felicitaciones a Usted, al Pueblo y al Gobierno de la Republica de Eslovenia.

En esta solemne fecha, el Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional desea reiterar su más sincero deseo de fortalecer los Lazos de Amistad y Solidaridad entre ambas Naciones.

Reciba desde esta Nicaragua Siempre Bendita y Siempre Libre, nuestro Abrazo Fraterno, así como el cariño de todos los Nicaragüenses para el Hermano Pueblo de Eslovenia.

Daniel Ortega Rosario Murillo

December 21, 2020

Managua, Nicaragua

Your Excellency

Borut Pahor

President of the

Republic of Slovenia

Dear President,

As you commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the Day of Independence of the Republic of Slovenia, we wish to express on behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, our Congratulations to You, the People and the Government of the Republic of Slovenia.

On this solemn date, the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity wishes to reiterate its sincere desire to strengthen the Friendship and Solidarity between both Nations.

Please receive, from this Always Blessed and Always Free Nicaragua, our Fraternal Embrace, as well as the affection of all Nicaraguans for the Brotherly People of Slovenia.

Daniel Ortega Rosario Murillo