Nicaragua envía mensaje de felicitaciones al Rey de Tailandia

Managua, 4 de Diciembre de 2021

Su Majestad

Rey Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua

Reino de Tailandia

Bangkok

Su Majestad,

En nombre del Pueblo y Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua, y en nuestro propio nombre, deseamos expresar nuestras más cálidas felicitaciones a Usted, al Pueblo y Gobierno del Reino de Tailandia, en la ocasión especial de conmemorar el Aniversario de su Día Nacional, este próximo 5 de Diciembre.

En esta fecha histórica y memorable recordamos el nacimiento del Gran Rey Bhumibol Adulyadej y su importante Legado a favor del progreso de la Nación, sentando las bases para avanzar sobre sendas de Paz, Bienestar y Desarrollo, como un País Libre, Independiente, Próspero y Soberano.

Su Majestad,

El Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua desea reiterar su voluntad indeclinable de continuar fortaleciendo los Lazos de Fraternidad, Solidaridad y Cooperación que unen a nuestros Pueblos y Gobiernos, así como nuestro firme compromiso de seguir trabajando juntos, para superar los grandes desafíos que enfrentamos en estos tiempos.

Desde nuestra Nicaragua, Siempre Bendita y Siempre Libre, reciba nuestro Abrazo Fraterno, así como el cariño de todas las Familias Nicaragüenses para el Hermano Pueblo de Tailandia.

Firmas

Daniel Ortega Rosario Murillo

VERSIÓN EN INGLÉS

Managua, December 4, 2021

Your Majesty

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua

Kingdom of Thailand

Bangkok

Your Majesty,

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, allow us to express our warmest congratulations to You, the People and Government of the Kingdom of Thailand, on the special occasion of commemorating the Anniversary of Your National Day, this coming 5th December.

On this historic and memorable date we remember the birth of the Great King Bhumibol Adulyadej and his important Legacy toward the Progress of the Nation, laying the foundations to advance upon paths of Peace, Wellbeing and Development, as a Free, Independent, Prosperous and Sovereign Country.

Your Majesty,

The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua wishes to reiterate its unwavering will to continue strengthening the Bonds of Fraternity, Solidarity and Cooperation that unite our Peoples and Governments, as well as our firm commitment to continue working together, to overcome the great challenges we face in these times.

From our Nicaragua, Always Blessed and Always Free, receive our Fraternal Embrace, as well as the affection of all the Nicaraguan Families for the Brotherly People of Thailand.

Daniel Ortega Rosario Murillo