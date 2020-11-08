Nicaragua envía mensaje al Presidente Electo de Estados Unidos Joseph Biden

El Presidente Daniel Ortega y la Vicepresidente Rosario Murillo enviaron, a nombre del pueblo de Nicaragua, un saludo al presidente electo de Estados Unidos Jospeh Biden.

Managua, 7 de Noviembre, 2020

Señor

Joseph Biden

Presidente Electo

Estados Unidos de América

Sus Manos

Señor Joseph Biden :

Saludamos a Usted, a su Vicepresidenta, la Senadora Kamala Harris, a su esposa, la Doctora Jill Biden, y a todo el Pueblo de los Estados Unidos, con quienes compartimos, estamos seguros, la Esperanza de un Mundo de Respeto, Diálogo, y Paz, porque la Humanidad entera necesita reencontrarse con la Concordia y el Bien Común.

Transmitimos la consideración de nuestro Pueblo, y desde la Fé en Dios, que como Familia Humana compartimos, le deseamos un Camino, que aunque sabemos difícil, con Confianza en el Altísimo,Padre de Todos, podrá abrir un Nuevo Tiempo para su País, su Pueblo, y para la Relación con la Dignidad en el Mundo.

Con nuestros mejores deseos de Paz, Bien, Salud y Buena Voluntad,

Firmas

Daniel Ortega Rosario Murillo

VERSIÓN EN INGLÉS

Managua, November 7, 2020

Mr.

Joseph Biden

President Elect

United States of America

Your Hands

Mr. Joseph Biden:

Our greetings to You, your Vice President, Senator Kamala Harris, your wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and to all the People of the United States, with whom we are confident of sharing the Hope of a World of Respect, Dialogue and Peace, because the entire Humanity needs to reconnect with Mutual Understanding and the Common Good.

We convey the consideration of our People, and from the Faith in God, that as a Human Family we share, we wish you a Path, that although we know difficult, with Confidence in the Most High, Father of All, will be able to open a New Time for your Country, your People, and for the Relationship with Dignity in the World.

With our best wishes for Peace, Good, Health and Goodwill,

Daniel Ortega Rosario Murillo