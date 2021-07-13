Nicaragua envía mensaje al Presidente de la República Francesa

El Presidente Daniel Ortega y la Vicepresidenta Rosario Murillo enviaron el siguiente mensaje al Presidente de la República Francesa, su Excelencia Enmanuel Macron:

Managua, 13 de Julio de 2021

Su Excelencia

Emmanuel Macron

Presidente de la

República Francesa

París

Estimado Sr. Presidente,

En nombre del Pueblo y Gobierno de Reconciliacióny Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua y en nuestro propio nombre, permítanos expresarle nuestras más sinceras felicitaciones, al conmemorarel 232 Aniversario de la Toma de la Bastilla.

En esa fecha histórica, el 14 de Julio de 1789, el Pueblo Francés, con espíritu revolucionario, inicio la lucha en contra del despotismo monárquico y la reivindicación del Derecho a la Libertad, Igualdad, Justicia Social y Fraternidad.

En reconocimiento de las importantes contribuciones de la Revolución Francesa a la Dignidad y Libertad de los Pueblos del Mundo, nos complace transmitir nuestros mejores Deseos de Paz, Salud, Desarrollo y Prosperidad para el Noble Pueblo francés, así como nuestro compromiso invariable de continuar fortaleciendo los Lazos de Amistad, Solidaridad y Mutua Cooperaciónsobre la base del Respeto a la Soberanía Nacional, la Independencia y la Autodeterminación.

Reciba desde nuestra Nicaragua Siempre Bendita y Siempre Libre, nuestro Abrazo Fraterno, con el cariño de tod@s l@s nicaragüenses para el Hermano Pueblo de Francia.

(FIRMAS)

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo

VERSIÓN EN INGLÉS:

Managua, 13th July 2021

Excellency

Emmanuel Macron

President of the

French Republic

Paris

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua and on our own behalf, allow us to express our most sincere congratulations, as you commemorate the 232 Anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille.

On that historical date, 14th 1789, the French People, with revolutionary spirit, began the fight against monarchical despotism and their claim for the Rights of Liberty, Equality, Social Justice and Fraternity.

In recognition of the important contributions of the French Revolution to the Dignity and Freedom of the Peoples of the World, we are pleased to convey our best Wishes for Peace, Health, Development and Prosperity to the Noble French People, as well as our unwavering commitment to continue strengthening the Bonds of Friendship, Solidarity and Mutual Cooperation on the basis of Respect for NationalSovereignty, Independence and Self-determination.

Receive, from our Always Blessed and Always Free Nicaragua, our Fraternal Embrace, with theaffection of all Nicaraguans for the Brotherly People of France.

(FIRMAS)

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo