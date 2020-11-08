Nicaragua envía mensaje a Camboya por el 67 aniversario de su independencia

7 de Noviembre, 2020

Managua, Nicaragua

Su Majestad

Rey Norodom Sihamoni

Reino de Camboya

Nom Pen

Su Majestad,

En nombre del Pueblo y Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua, y en nuestro propio nombre, deseamos expresar nuestras más cálidas Felicitaciones a Usted y al Pueblo del Reino de Camboya, en ocasión de conmemorar el 67º Aniversario de Independencia, este próximo 9 de Noviembre.

En esta solemne ocasión, el Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional desea reiterar su voluntad de continuar fortaleciendo los Lazos de Amistad y Solidaridad entre nuestros Pueblos, así como su compromiso de trabajar juntos para superar los grandes desafíos que enfrentamos en estos tiempos.

Desde nuestra Nicaragua, Siempre Bendita y Siempre Libre, reciba nuestro Abrazo Fraterno, así como el cariño de todos los Nicaragüenses para el Hermano Pueblo de Camboya.

FIRMAS

Daniel Ortega Rosario Murillo

VERSIÓN EN INGLÉS

November 7, 2020

Managua, Nicaragua

Your Majesty

King Norodom Sihamoni

Kingdom of Cambodia

Phnom Penh

Your Majesty,

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, we wish to express our warmest Congratulations to You and the People of the Kingdom of Cambodia, on the occasion of commemorating the 67th Anniversary of Independence, this upcoming November 9th.

On this solemn occasion, the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity wishes to reiterate its will to continue strengthening the Bonds of Friendship and Solidarity between our Peoples, as well as its commitment to work together in order to overcome the great challenges that we face in these times.

From our Always Blessed and Always Free Nicaragua, please receive our Fraternal Embrace, as well as the affection of all Nicaraguans for the Brotherly People of Cambodia.

Daniel Ortega Rosario Murillo