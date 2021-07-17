Mensaje del Compañero Gerry Condon al Presidente Daniel Ortega

Mensaje enviado por el Compañero Gerry Condon, ex-Presidente de Veteranos por la Paz, en ocasión del 42 Aniversario de la Revolución Popular Sandinista:

¡Felicitaciones al pueblo y gobierno de Nicaragua en el 42 Aniversario de la Revolución Popular Sandinista! En ese glorioso 19 de julio de 1979, el pueblo nicaragüense logró derrocar la brutal dictadura de 43 años de la familia Somoza, impuesta por Estados Unidos. La dictadura de Somoza había colaborado con corporaciones estadounidenses para saquear los recursos naturales de Nicaragua y explotar el duro trabajo del pueblo nicaragüense.

Desde un inicio, la Revolución ha sido atacada por el imperialismo estadounidense. Pero el pueblo nicaragüense ha perseverado contra la guerra de la Contra promovida por Estados Unidos, contra las sanciones ilegales impuestas por Estados Unidos, contra los ataques de los medios de comunicación de derecha y contra la interferencia de Estados Unidos en sus elecciones.



Hace dos años tuve el honor de celebrar el 40 aniversario de la Revolución Popular Sandinista en Managua, con 400.000 personas jubilosas de todo el país. Nunca olvidaré el amor expresado por su Revolución, por su gobierno y por los combatientes históricos. Fue uno de los momentos más destacados de mi vida. Las precauciones necesarias contra Covid-19 no permiten una celebración pública tan grande este año. No obstante, estoy muy feliz de unirme a ustedes este día, junto con personas de todo el mundo que están celebrando su hermosa Revolución. Continuaremos apoyando su lucha continua por la libertad, la independencia y la prosperidad de todos los nicaragüenses. Un abrazo fuerte!

Gerry Condon, ex presidente, Veteranos por la Paz

VERSIÓN EN INGLÉS

Congratulations to the Nicaragua people and government on the 42nd anniversary of the Popular Sandinista Revolution! On that glorious day, July 19, 1979, the Nicaraguan people succeeded in ousting the brutal 43-year Somoza family dictatorship, which had been imposed by the United States. The Somoza dictatorship had collaborated with U.S. corporations to plunder the natural resources of Nicaragua and to exploit the hard labor of the Nicaraguan people.

From the very beginning, the Nicaragua revolution has been under attack by U.S. imperialism. But the Nicaraguan people have persevered against the US/Contra war, against U.S. imposed illegal sancons, against rightwing media attacks, and against U.S. interference in their elections.

Two years ago, I had the honor of celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Popular Sandinista Revolution in Managua, with 400,000 jubilant people from all over the country. I will never forget the love expressed for your revolution, for your government, and for the historic combatants. It was one of the highlights of my life.

Necessary precautions against Covid-19 do not allow for such a huge public celebration this year. Nonetheless, I am very happy to join you today, along with people from all over the world who are celebrating your beautiful revolution. We will continue to support your ongoing fight for freedom, independence and prosperity for all Nicaraguans. Un abrazo fuerte!

Gerry Condon, Former President, Veterans For Peace