Managua sigue al frente del grupo “B” de la Copa Alexis Arguello de Boxeo

Este fin de semana continuó la IV edición de la Copa de Boxeo Aficionado “Alexis Argüello” y el equipo de Managua superó al conjunto Caribe Sur con puntuación de 19-17, con lo que se mantuvo en la primera posición del grupo “B” con 87 unidades.
Cada tropa ganó cinco combates durante la cartelera organizada en el Gimnasio Multiusos de Bluefields, pero los capitalinos tomaron la leve ventaja en el marcador por asestar un nocaut más y adjudicarse un triunfo por abandono del rival.
En otros resultados del fin de semana, Frente Sur-Rivas venció 20-15 a “100 Por Ciento Nica” de Río San Juan y consiguió su tercer cartel exitoso, luego de superar a Estelí y León en sus primeras dos jornadas, con un resbalón ante el Caribe Sur de por medio.
Por su parte, los Cachorros de Estelí” doblegaron 19-14 a los Indígenas de Matagalpa, para sostenerse en el subliderato del Grupo “B” con 83 puntos conseguidos.
La tabla de posiciones se completa con el Caribe Sur en la tercera posición con 76 puntos, Rivas en la cuarta plaza con 70, Matagalpa en el quinto escaño con 66, Rio San Juan en el sexto escalón con 65 y León en el sótano con 57.
La Programación del próximo fin de semana corresponderá al grupo C y tendrá a Jinotega enfrentándose a Managua 1, Caribe Norte recibirá en Puerto Cabezas a Granada, Carazo chocará en El Rosario con Boaco, mientras el equipo de Masaya tendrá descanso.
