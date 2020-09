«La Roca» confirma que él y su familia tienen Covid-19

View this post on Instagram

Me: so daddy got this scar when he fought a huge, scary dinosaur 🦖 Tia: Whooooaa really? Me: Yup. Jazzy: But, daddy I thought dinosaur’s weren’t alive anymore? Me: Well… the dinosaur daddy fought is a very special one. Tia: What’s his name? Me: Uh.. WHO WANT’S ICE CREAM!? Jazzy/Tia: I DOOOOO!!!! Me: * starts “Daddy, Daddy, Daddy” chant 🤣✊🏾 #weekendvibes #daddytime 🦖🍦