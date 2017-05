El Ken humano llora porque los médicos se negaron a cambiar el color de sus ojos (FOTOS)

Thank you @british_airways to look after me so well in #firstclass On my way! From #delhi to #london https://www.google.co.uk/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4488492/amp/Human-Ken-Doll-Rodrigo-Alves-drowns-sorrows-plane.html #britishairways #rkoi #lifestyle

A post shared by Rodrigo Alves (@rodrigoalvesuk) on May 9, 2017 at 9:06am PDT