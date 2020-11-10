Gobierno de Nicaragua saluda el 45 Aniversario de Independencia de la República de Angola

Managua, 7 de Noviembre, 2020

Su Excelencia

João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço

Presidente de la

República de Angola

Luanda

Querido Hermano Presidente,

En ocasión de conmemorar el 45º Aniversario de la Independencia de la Hermana República de Angola, el próximo 11 de Noviembre, queremos expresarle, en nombre del Pueblo y Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua, y en nuestro propio nombre, nuestras más cálidas Felicitaciones aUsted, al Pueblo y al Gobierno de la República de Angola.

En esta memorable fecha, conmemoramos junto aUsted y su Pueblo, las Victorias por la SoberaníaNacional y la Autodeterminación, alcanzadas como resultado de la lucha incansable de Grandes Héroes Revolucionarios, como el Hermano AntonioAgostinho Neto, que contribuyó a la Liberación de Angola y del Continente Africano.

Hermano Presidente,

El Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacionaldesea reiterar su invariable voluntad de continuarfortaleciendo los tradicionales Lazos de Hermandad, Solidaridad y Cooperación que nos unen, así comosu firme compromiso de continuar trabajando juntos, para superar los grandes desafíos de nuestros tiempos.

Desde nuestra Nicaragua, Siempre Bendita y Siempre Libre, reciba nuestro Abrazo Fraterno y Revolucionario, así como el cariño de todos los Nicaragüenses para el Hermano Pueblo de Angola.

FIRMAS

Daniel Ortega Rosario Murillo

MENSAJE EN INGLÉS

Managua, November 7, 2020

Your Excellency

João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço

President of the

Republic of Angola

Luanda

Dear Brother President,

On the occasion of commemorating the 45th Anniversary of Independence of the Sister Republic of Angola, on November 11th, we wish to express, on behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, our warmest Congratulations to You, the Peopleand the Government of the Republic of Angola.

On this memorable date, we join You and your People, as we commemorate the Victories for National Sovereignty and Self Determination, achieved as a result of the tireless struggle of Great Revolutionary Heroes, such as Brother Antonio Agostinho Neto, who contributed to theLiberation of Angola and the African Continent.

Brother President,

The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity wishes to reiterate its invariable will to continue strengthening the traditionalBonds of Brotherhood, Solidarity and Cooperationthat unite us, as well as its firm commitment to continue working together, to overcome the great challenges of our times.

From our Always Blessed and Always Free Nicaragua, please receive our Fraternal and Revolutionary Embrace, as well as the affection of all Nicaraguans for the Brotherly People of Angola.

Daniel Ortega Rosario Murillo