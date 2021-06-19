Esto es lo que los medios corporativos no le dirán sobre Nicaragua

Nicaragua ha estado bajo el fuerte fuego de los medios corporativos últimamente. El gobierno de Daniel Ortega ha detenido a varias figuras de la oposición en medio de las próximas elecciones. El gobierno de EEUU. y los medios corporativos han expresado su indignación sobre lo que consideran la creciente naturaleza dictatorial del “régimen” de Ortega.

Pero hay más en la historia de lo que dejan entrever. Una investigación más profunda muestra que la situación no es tan clara como la presentan. Y como es tan frecuente en el caso de América Latina, corresponde a los medios independientes agregar algún matiz y equilibrio a la flagrante tendencia derechista y cobertura pro Washington de la prensa de propiedad corporativa.

-Publicidad-

Cobertura unilateral predecible de CNN,

The Washington Post y The Guardian

El 9 de junio, CNN informó sobre una serie de arrestos de figuras lideres de la oposición en Nicaragua. Afirma que esto forma parte de un largo patrón establecido dentro del país centroamericano, afirmando que “el gobierno de Ortega en el pasado no ha rehuido perseguir

A la oposición”. El reportaje incluso repite la caracterización de la saga por un expresidente costarricense como “la noche de los cuchillos largos en los trópicos”, una referencia a la purga de rivales políticos de Adolf Hitler dentro del Partido Nazi en la Alemania de los años treinta.

Una semana después, el 15 de junio, tanto The Washington Post como The Guardian informaron sobre nuevos arrestos realizados por el gobierno de Ortega. El artículo del Post fue mayoritariamente se centtra en una anécdota sobre la detención de uno de estas figuras de la oposición, Juan Sebastián Chamorro. The Guardian, por su parte, caracterizó los arrestos como una “represión sin precedentes contra la oposición del país” que forma parte de “un aparente intento de aplastar cualquier desafío serio en las elecciones de noviembre”.

Al leer estos informes, se podría perdonar el pensar que Nicaragua ha caído en una pesadilla autoritaria que bordea el fascismo. Pero una investigación más profunda muestra que la situación no es tan en blanco y negro como lo hacen parecer estos medios.

Una oposición financiada por Washington

En primer lugar, debemos tener en cuenta que la oposición nicaragüense tiene un historial de haber sido financiada por Washington. Después de todo, tanto la oposición de derecha como los sandinistas disidentes han recibido fondos sustanciales de grupos de agencias con sede en Washington como la Agencia para el Desarrollo Internacional de Estados Unidos (USAID) y National Endowment for Democracy (NED). USAID es esencialmente una organización de fachada de la Agencia Central de Inteligencia (CIA) que ha estado muy involucrada en los esfuerzos de cambio de gobiernos de Estados Unidos en todo el mundo. NED, mientras tanto, se formó en 1983 con el propósito explícito de “hacer hoy lo que hizo encubiertamente hace 25 años la CIA”, según el historiador estadounidense Allen Weinstein.

Desde que el partido de Ortega, el Frente Sandinista de Liberación Nacional (FSLN), regresó al poder mediante elecciones en 2006, Washington ha canalizado decenas de millones de dólares a través de USAID para ayudar a los grupos de oposición a desestabilizar el país y derrocar al gobierno. Uno de los principales destinatarios de este dinero ha sido la Fundación Chamorro, fundada por la familia de la misma persona cuyo arresto fue detallado por el Washington Post. Otras personas arrestadas por el gobierno de Ortega incluyen:

Felix Maradiaga, fundador del Instituto de Liderazgo de la Sociedad Civil, una ONG que ha recibido dinero de la NED

José Adan Aguerri , ex presidente del Consejo Superior de la Empresa Privada (COSEP), que ha recibido dinero de USAID

Violeta Granera, miembro del consejo político del movimiento Unidad Nacional Azul y Blanco (UNAB), al que el periodista Ben Norton ha descrito como “una parte integral de los esfuerzos respaldados por Estados Unidos y la UE para formar una alianza de oposición”

Arturo Cruz, quien se cree que recibió dinero del gobierno de Estados Unidos como parte de un esfuerzo por imponer sanciones a Nicaragua.

Dado lo anterior, uno debe preguntarse si un país está obligado a tolerar las actividades de organizaciones o individuos que toman dinero de una potencia hostil (los Estados Unidos) con un largo y prolífico historial de interferencia en elecciones, apuntalando dictaduras e incluso derrocando violentamente gobiernos que no le gustan en toda la región. No hace falta decir que ese comportamiento difícilmente sería aceptado en los propios EE. UU. dado que la traición es un delito capital según la ley federal de Estados Unidos.

Presentar a los ingenieros de cambio de régimen de EE. UU. como “líderes extranjeros”

Los medios de comunicación corporativos, sin embargo, omiten por completo esta realidad. En cambio, repiten en gran medida las declaraciones de los partidarios de cambio de gobierno de Estados Unidos como si fueran representativos de la opinión mundial. CNN, por ejemplo, afirma que los arrestos “provocaron indignación entre las organizaciones de derechos humanos y líderes extranjeros”. Pero en lugar de decirles a los lectores quiénes son estos “líderes extranjeros”, en su lugar proporcionan citas de: Ned Price, portavoz del Departamento de Estado de

EEUU., asistente de la Subsecretaria de la Oficina del Hemisferio Occidental del Departamento de Estado de EE. UU. Julie Chung, y la representante de la Cámara de exiliados cubano-americanos de línea dura María Elvira Salazar. En otras palabras, CNN intenta pasar los portavoces del gobierno de los Estados Unidos y un miembro del Congreso del Partido Republicano, todos los cuales no ocultan su deseo de derrocar a Ortega y reemplazarlo por algo más obediente a los intereses de Estados Unidos, como representando la “reacción global” a las detenciones.

Mientras tanto, las “organizaciones de derechos humanos” que cita son la Fundación de Derechos Humanos Bianca Jagger y Human Rights Watch. La última es conocida por adoptar una línea pro-Departamento de Estado en América Latina e incluso tiene ex personal del Departamento de Estado en su junta directiva. La primera, mientras tanto, está dirigida por un partidario antigubernamental que apoya las sanciones imperialistas en su propio país. Como informó The Canary en diciembre de 2018, Jagger no solo ha expresado su apoyo a las paralizantes sanciones estadounidenses que ya están en vigor, sino que incluso pidió a la Unión Europea, Canadá y otras naciones latinoamericanas que también emitan su propio conjunto de sanciones.

Recordando la historia de la intervención estadounidense

Es importante recordar también el contexto histórico de la intromisión de Estados Unidos en América Latina, y especialmente en Nicaragua, que ha sufrido los esfuerzos de cambio de régimen de Washington desde principios de la década de 1980. Después de derrocar a la brutal dictadura de Somoza respaldada por Estados Unidos en 1979, los sandinistas, como se les conoce coloquialmente, enfrentaron un violento intento de Washington de reemplazarlos por un gobierno pro estadounidense.

Washington incluso estableció una organización paramilitar despiadada llamada Contras, que libró una guerra sucia prolongada contra el Gobierno sandinista y civiles por igual. Reconocidos por su crueldad, los Contras cometieron violaciones de derechos humanos incluyendo asesinatos, secuestros y torturas, y ciertamente cumplían con la definición de “terroristas” del propio gobierno de los Estados Unido. En resumen, el gobierno de Ortega difícilmente puede ser culpado por acusar a las figuras de la oposición que reciben dinero de Estados Unidos de “incitar a la intervención extranjera”.

Sin embargo, medios como CNN, The Washington Post y The Guardian pasan por alto por completo este contexto histórico y la financiación de grupos domésticos que facilitan la intervención estadounidense. Sin embargo, no debería sorprendernos su postura descaradamente antigubernamental. El guardián y el Washington Post, en particular, se han destacado por su cobertura unilateral de Nicaragua.

La ‘cobertura tremendamente inexacta de Nicaragua’

en The Guardian

Durante una ronda anterior de protestas contra el gobierno en 2018, por ejemplo, The Guardian tergiversó flagrantemente la situación al retratar al gobierno como único autor de abusos contra los derechos humanos. Como informó The Canary en ese momento, una carta abierta a los editores de The Guardian firmaao por un buen número de intelectuales públicos declaró:

“A pesar de la abundante evidencia de violencia de la oposición, casi todos sus 17 informes desde mediados de abril culpan al gobierno de Daniel Ortega por la la mayoría de las muertes ocurridas”

La carta abierta a The Guardian sobre su cobertura tremendamente inexacta de Nicaragua agregó que la publicación no informó los asesinatos departidarios del gobierno cometidos por partidarios de la oposición. Estos asesinatos ascendieron al menos a 21, que sucedieron junto con los casos registrados deataques a edificios públicos y viviendas de funcionarios gubernamentales cometidos por agentes antigubernamentales.

Uno de los firmantes de la carta, el abogado de derechos humanos y profesor de la Universidad de Pittsburgh Dan Kovalik, dijo a The Canary:

“Estoy convencido de que la cobertura generalizada de la situación allí representa la mayor campaña de desinformación que jamás haya presenciado”

El agregó:

“No ha habido una cobertura general que haya visto sobre la violencia perpetrada por la oposición extrema, aunque esa violencia ha sido sustancial”.

Claramente, no se puede confiar en los principales medios como CNN, The Washington Post y The Guardian para cubrir Nicaragua de manera equilibrada y justa. Porque, como podemos ver, ellos tergiversan la situación de manera consistente y flagrante con el fin de proporcionar una cortina de humo para Washington y sus representantes internos. La necesidad de que los medios independientes corten la propaganda y agreguen algo de equilibrio, por lo tanto, se vuelve más grande con cada día que pasa.

Imagen destacada a través de Flickr – Nicholas Raymond

Here’s what the corporate-owned media won’t tell you about the arrests in Nicaragua

Versión en ingles:

Here’s what the corporate-owned media won’t tell you about the arrests in Nicaragua

Nicaragua has been under heavy fire from the corporate-owned media lately. The government of Daniel Ortega has arrested several opposition figures in the midst of an upcoming election. The US government and corporate media have been expressing their outrage about what they consider to be the growing dictatorial nature of the Ortega ‘regime’.

But there is more to the story than they let on. A deeper investigation shows that the situation is not as clear-cut as they make out. And as is so often the case with Latin America, it falls to independent media to add some nuance and balance to the flagrantly right-leaning and pro-Washington coverage of the corporate-owned press.

Predictable one-sided coverage from CNN,

the Washington Post, and the Guardian

On 9 June, CNN reported on a series of arrests of leading opposition figures in Nicaragua. It claims that this forms part of a long-established pattern within the Central American country, stating that “Ortega’s government has in the past not shied away from cracking down on the opposition”. The report even repeats a former Costa Rican president’s characterization of the saga as “the night of the long knives in the tropics” – a reference to Adolf Hitler’s purge of political rivals within the Nazi Party in 1930s Germany.

A week later on 15 June, the Washington Post and the Guardian both reported on further arrests made by Ortega’s government. Most of the Post’s article was taken up by an anecdote about the arrest of one of these opposition figures, Juan Sebastián Chamorro. The Guardian, meanwhile, characterized the arrests as an “unprecedented crackdown on the country’s opposition” that forms part of “an apparent attempt to crush any serious challenge in November’s elections”.

From reading these reports, one could be forgiven for thinking that Nicaragua has descended into an authoritarian nightmare bordering on the fascistic. But a deeper investigation shows that the situation is not nearly as black-and-white as these outlets make it out to be.

An opposition that’s bankrolled by Washington

First of all, we must keep in mind that Nicaraguan opposition have a history of being bankrolled by Washington. After all, both the right-wing opposition and dissident Sandinistas alike have received substantial funding from groups such as the Washington-based United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED). USAID is essentially a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) front organization that has been heavily involved in US ‘regime change’ efforts around the globe. NED, meanwhile, was formed in 1983 with the explicit purpose to “do today what was done covertly 25 years ago by the CIA,” according to US historian Allen Weinstein.

Ever since Ortega’s party, the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FLNS), was brought back to power via an election in 2006, Washington has channeled tens of millions of dollars through USAID to help opposition groups destabilize the country and overthrow the government. One of the major recipients of this money has been the Chamorro Foundation, which was founded by the family of the very person whose arrest the Washington Post detailed. Other people arrested by Ortega’s government include:

Felix Maradiaga, founder of the Civil Society Leadership Institute, an NGO that has received money from the NED José Adan Aguerri, former president of the Superior Council for Private Enterprise (COSEP), which has received money from USAID Violeta Granera, a member of the political council of the Blue and White National Unity (UNAB) movement, which journalist Ben Norton has described as “an integral part of the US- and EU-backed efforts to form an opposition alliance” Arturo Cruz, who is believed to have received money from the US government as part of an effort to impose sanctions on Nicaragua

Given the above, one then has to ask whether a country is obligated to tolerate the activities of organizations or individuals that take money from a hostile power (the US) with a long and prolific record of interfering in elections, propping up dictatorships, and even violently overthrowing governments that it doesn’t like all over the region. Needless to say, such behavior would hardly be accepted in the US itself given that treason is a capital crime according to US federal law.

Presenting US regime change engineers as “foreign leaders”

Corporate media outlets, however, completely leave out this reality. Instead, they largely repeat statements from US-based supporters of regime change as if they were representative of global opinion. CNN, for example, claims that the arrests “sparked outrage among human rights organizations and foreign leaders”. But rather than telling readers who these “foreign leaders” are, they instead provide quotes from: US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, acting assistant secretary for US Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung, and the hardline Cuban-American exile House representative María Elvira Salazar. In other words, CNN tries to pass off US government spokespersons and a Republican Party congress member, all of whom make no secret of wanting to overthrow the Ortega government and replace it with something more obedient to US interests, as representing the “Global reaction” to the arrests.

The “human rights organizations” it quotes, meanwhile, are the Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation and Human Rights Watch. The latter has been notorious for taking a pro-State Department line on Latin America and even contains former State Department personnel on its board of directors. The former, meanwhile, is led by an anti-government partisan who supports imperialist sanctions on her own country. As The Canary reported in December 2018, Jagger has not only expressed support for the crippling US sanctions already in place but even called for the European Union, Canada, and other Latin American nations to issue their own set of sanctions as well.

Remembering the history of US intervention

It’s important to also remember the historical context of US meddling in Latin America, and especially in Nicaragua, which has suffered from Washington’s regime change efforts since the early 1980s. After overthrowing the brutal US-backed Somoza dictatorship in 1979, the Sandinistas, as they are colloquially known, faced a violent attempt from Washington to replace them with a pro-US government.

Washington even established a ruthless paramilitary organization called the Contras, which waged a protracted dirty war against the Sandinista government and civilians alike. Renowned for their ruthlessness, the Contras committed human rights violations including murder, kidnappings, and torture, and certainly met the US government’s own definition of ‘terrorists’. In short, the Ortega government can hardly be blamed for charging opposition figures who take US money with “inciting foreign intervention”.

The likes of CNN, the Washington Post, and the Guardian, however, completely gloss over both this historical context and the funding of domestic groups that facilitate US intervention. We shouldn’t be surprised at their brazenly anti-government stance, though. The Guardian and Washington Post, in particular, have been notorious for their one-sided coverage of Nicaragua.

The Guardian‘s ‘Wildly Inaccurate Coverage of Nicaragua’

During an earlier round of anti-government protests in 2018, for example, the Guardian flagrantly misrepresented the situation by portraying the government as the sole committer of human rights abuses. As The Canary reported at the time, an open letter to the Guardian‘s editors signed by over a score of public intellectuals stated:

“despite plentiful evidence of opposition violence, almost all your 17 reports since mid-April blame Daniel Ortega’s government for the majority of deaths that have occurred”

The Open Letter To The Guardian On Its Wildly Inaccurate Coverage of Nicaragua added that the publication failed to report murders of government supporters committed by opposition supporters. These killings numbered at least 21 and went alongside recorded cases of attacks on public buildings and homes of government officials committed by anti-government actors.

One of the letter’s signatories, human rights lawyer and professor at the University of Pittsburgh Dan Kovalik, said to The Canary:

“I am convinced that the mainstream coverage of the situation there represents the greatest misinformation campaign I have ever witnessed”.

He added:

“There has been no mainstream coverage I have seen about the violence perpetrated by the extreme opposition, though that violence has been substantial”.

Clearly, mainstream outlets like CNN, the Washington Post, and the Guardian can’t be trusted to cover Nicaragua in a balanced and fair-minded way. Because, as we can see, they consistently and flagrantly misrepresent the situation in order to provide a smokescreen for Washington and its internal proxies. The need for independent media to cut through the propaganda and add some balance, therefore, becomes greater with every passing day.

Featured image via Flickr – Nicholas Raymond