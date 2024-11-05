Nicaragua reafirma apoyo a Palestina ante la ONU

Nicaragua reitera su apoyo histórico y continuo al pueblo palestino en un comunicado dirigido al Secretario General de la ONU, António Guterres. En la misiva, el Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional reafirma su compromiso con el multilateralismo y el respeto al Derecho Internacional, en especial respecto a las resoluciones que condenan las acciones de Israel en los territorios palestinos ocupados, incluyendo Jerusalén Oriental.

Asimismo, Nicaragua hace un llamado a la comunidad internacional para que tome medidas firmes contra las violaciones de derechos humanos en la región y promueva una solución pacífica que garantice el respeto a la soberanía y la autodeterminación del pueblo palestino.

A continuación nota oficial emitida por el Gobierno de Nicaragua:

MINISTERIO

DE

RELACIONES EXTERIORES

Managua, Nicaragua

Managua, 05 de Noviembre del 2024

MRE/DM-VLJ/013/11/2024

Su Excelencia

António Guterres

Secretario General

Organización de las Naciones Unidas

Excelencia :

Tengo el honor de dirigirme a Vuestra Excelencia en ocasión de referirme a la Nota Verbal DPPA/DPO/MED/2024/01945 sobre la implementación de la resolución ES-10/24 de la Asamblea General titulada “Opinión consultiva de la Corte Internacional de Justicia sobre las consecuencias jurídicas derivadas de las políticas y prácticas de Israel en el Territorio Palestino Ocupado, incluida Jerusalén Oriental, y de la ilegalidad de la presencia continuada de Israel en el Territorio Palestino Ocupado”, adoptada el 18 de septiembre de 2024, durante la Décima Sesión Especial de Emergencia de la Asamblea General, bajo el tema de agenda “Acciones ilegales israelíes en la Jerusalén Este ocupada y el resto del Territorio Palestino Ocupado”.

El Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua defiende y promueve el Multilateralismo, construyendo relaciones basadas en el respeto, la igualdad, la solidaridad, la cooperación mutua y la autodeterminación de los Pueblos, defendiendo y cumpliendo el Derecho Internacional y los principios y propósitos de la Carta de las Naciones Unidas. Nicaragua aboga por el respeto irrestricto de la soberanía, la integridad territorial, la independencia y el derecho a la autodeterminación de nuestros pueblos.

El Gobierno de Nicaragua reafirma su firme compromiso con el Estado de Derecho a Nivel Internacional, la búsqueda del anhelado Entendimiento, la convivencia pacífica entre Naciones y continúa promoviendo la Cultura de Paz, fundamentando sus relaciones internacionales en la amistad, la solidaridad y reciprocidad entre los pueblos, reconociendo el principio de la solución pacífica de las controversias internacionales por los medios que ofrece el Derecho Internacional.

Nicaragua comparte lazos históricos y expresiones mutuas de Fraternidad y Solidaridad con Palestina, siendo el primer país centroamericano en establecer relaciones diplomáticas con la Organización para la Liberación de Palestina (OLP) en 1979 y de los primeros países en reconocer oficialmente a Palestina como Estado independiente.

Desde entonces, el Estado de Palestina mantiene una Embajada en Managua. Nicaragua, también mantiene una Embajada en Ramallah, Palestina, a través de la cual fortalecemos nuestras mutuas relaciones de Cooperación y Solidaridad.

En 2008, la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas aprobó el nombramiento de Nicaragua como miembro del Comité para el Ejercicio de los Derechos Inalienables del Pueblo Palestino, y con motivo de la primera ampliación de su Buró, en 2013, Nicaragua fue electa como Vicepresidenta del Comité.

Nicaragua ha desempeñado un papel activo y constructivo, especialmente, en momentos críticos de la historia para el Pueblo Palestino en su inquebrantable voluntad por ejercer sus Derechos Inalienables a la Autodeterminación y Soberanía, su derecho a la Materialización del Estado Palestino, Libre e Independiente, conforme las fronteras de 1967 y con su Capital en Jerusalén Oriental.

El Gobierno de Nicaragua ha mantenido desde siempre una posición firme y solidaria en apoyo a Palestina. Nicaragua, al igual que la Comunidad Internacional, considera que las acciones emprendidas por Israel constituyen claras violaciones de la Convención contra el Genocidio.

En Enero de 2024, el Gobierno de Nicaragua, como Estado Parte de la Convención contra el Genocidio, conforme a su obligación de prevenir el Genocidio y cooperar con tal fin con las demás Partes Contratantes, presentó ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia, una solicitud para participar en el caso incoado por Sudáfrica contra Israel, el 29 de diciembre, 2023, relacionado a la “Aplicación de la Convención para la Prevención y la Sanción del Delito de Genocidio en la Franja de Gaza”.

La solicitud de Nicaragua para participar en dicho proceso fue hecha bajo el Artículo 62 del Estatuto de la Corte Internacional de Justicia, como un estado parte sobre el fondo del asunto, y no como un participante en la interpretación de la Convención, reflejando el compromiso del Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional y del Pueblo de Nicaragua con el Derecho Internacional, en particular, con las obligaciones de los Estados para prevenir el Genocidio, poner fin a ese flagelo y contribuir en la lucha del Pueblo Palestino por su Libertad, y su derecho a ser Miembro Pleno de la Organización de Naciones Unidas.

En Febrero de 2024, El Gobierno de Nicaragua notificó a los Gobiernos del Reino Unido, Alemania, Países Bajos y Canadá, su decisión de responsabilizarlos conforme al Derecho Internacional por violaciones flagrantes y sistemáticas a la Convención para la Prevención y la Sanción del Delito de Genocidio, el Derecho Internacional Humanitario y el Derecho Consuetudinario, incluido el Derecho sobre la ocupación en los Territorios Palestinos Ocupados, en particular la Franja de Gaza.

El Gobierno de Nicaragua está tomando todas las acciones legales que contribuyan a detener el genocidio del Pueblo Palestino y terminar la ocupación ilegal de Israel de los territorios Palestinos Ocupados.

Asimismo, en Marzo de 2024, el Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional presentó una demanda ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia contra la República Federal de Alemania por violaciones a la Convención para la Prevención y la Sanción del Delito de Genocidio, los Convenios de Ginebra de 1949 y sus Protocolos Adicionales, los principios intransgredibles del Derecho Internacional Humanitario y otras normas imperativas del Derecho Internacional general en relación con el Territorio Palestino Ocupado, en particular la Franja de Gaza.

Nicaragua adoptó esta decisión de conformidad con sus obligaciones bajo el Derecho Internacional de garantizar el respeto a los textos internacionales fundamentales y al Derecho Internacional Consuetudinario.

Nicaragua en su solicitud al alto tribunal, hizo fundamentalmente dos peticiones, la primera que Alemania suspendiera su apoyo militar a Israel y la segunda que renovara su apoyo financiero a la Agencia de Obras Públicas y Socorro de las Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados de Palestina en el Cercano Oriente (UNRWA).

El Gobierno de Nicaragua reconoció la decisión de la Corte de recordar a todos los Estados sus obligaciones internacionales con respecto a la transferencia de armas a Israel, incluyendo a Alemania. Lo anterior reafirmó que ningún Estado puede darse por no enterado de sus obligaciones con respecto al riesgo de genocidio en Gaza y otras violaciones de Derecho Internacional.

Nicaragua ha apoyado en Naciones Unidas todas las iniciativas que conlleven a la justicia, rendición de cuenta y el fin de la impunidad ante los crímenes de guerra y el genocidio contra el Pueblo Palestino. Nicaragua ha votado a favor de todas las resoluciones sobre la Cuestión de Palestina en la Asamblea General, así como en todas sus Comisiones Principales, incluida la Resolución ES-10/24.

Por consiguiente, el Gobierno de Nicaragua decidió el 11 de octubre, 2024, en un acto de Solidaridad Permanente con el Pueblo y Gobierno de Palestina, con los Pueblos que sufren el Martirio, la Destrucción y la Barbarie, y en estricto apego al Derecho Internacional y las Convenciones que rigen las relaciones civilizadas entre Estados y Gobiernos del Mundo, romper toda Relación Diplomática con el Gobierno del Estado de Israel.

Nicaragua no reconoce como legal la situación derivada de la presencia ilegal de Israel en el Territorio Palestino Ocupado, tampoco presta ningún tipo de ayuda ni asistencia para mantener la situación creada por la presencia ilegal de Israel en el Territorio.

Nicaragua considera que puede aportar para realizar acciones concretas, ya sea en la Corte Internacional de Justicia, la Asamblea General y todos su Órganos Multilaterales.

Nicaragua considera que se requieren de todos los estudios e investigaciones realizadas por los diferentes mecanismos de Naciones Unidas, que comprueban que Israel practica un sistema de segregación y apartheid impuesto contra la totalidad del Pueblo Palestino, a través de la geografía palestina y los refugiados palestinos.

Ante esta política de apartheid, es necesario, tal como algunos países lo han señalado, reactivar el Comité Especial de Naciones Unidas Contra el Apartheid, para considerar la situación de Apartheid en Palestina.

Como es de su conocimiento, hay una demanda global de que Naciones Unidas debe implementar las mismas medidas aplicadas a Israel por su política de Apartheid, que fueron aplicadas a Sudáfrica, entre ellas la suspensión de Israel de la Asamblea General de Naciones Unidas.

El Gobierno y Pueblo de Nicaragua se mantendrán firmes en el cumplimiento de sus obligaciones internacionales, en respeto y defensa del Derecho Internacional y de la Carta de las Naciones Unidas, las Resoluciones de la Asamblea General y en el ejercicio soberano de sus derechos a mantener relaciones internacionales con los Gobiernos y Pueblos del mundo en condiciones de Igualdad y Solidaridad.

El Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua hace propicia la oportunidad para reiterarle, Excelencia, las muestras de su más alta consideración.

FIRMA

Valdrack Jaentschke Whitaker

Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores

República de Nicaragua



—–

Versión en inglés

—-

MINISTERIO

DE

RELACIONES EXTERIORES

Managua, Nicaragua

Managua, 5th November, 2024

MRE/DM-VLJ/013/11/2024

Excellency

António Guterres

Secretary General

United Nations Organization

Excellency :

I have the honour to address Your Excellency on the occasion of referring to Note Verbale No. DPPA/DPO/MED/2024/01945, regarding the implementation of resolution ES-10/24 of the General Assembly entitled “Advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences arising from Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and from the illegality of Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory”, adopted on 18th September 2024, during the Tenth Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly, under the agenda item “Illegal Israeli actions in Occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory”.

The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua defends and promotes Multilateralism, building relations based on respect, equality, solidarity, mutual cooperation and self-determination of the Peoples, enforcing and complying with International Law and the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations.

Nicaragua advocates unrestricted respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and right to self-determination of our peoples. The Government of Nicaragua reaffirms its firm commitment to the Rule of Law at the International Level, the search for a desired Understanding and the peaceful coexistence between Nations; and continues to promote the Culture of Peace, basing its international relations on friendship, solidarity and reciprocity between peoples, recognizing the principle of the peaceful solution of international disputes through the means provided by International Law.

Nicaragua shares historical bonds and mutual expressions of Fraternity and Solidarity with Palestine, being the first Central American country to establish diplomatic relations with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in 1979 and one of the first countries to officially recognize Palestine as an independent State.

Since then, the State of Palestine has maintained an Embassy in Managua. Nicaragua also maintains an Embassy in Ramallah, Palestine, through which we strengthen our mutual relations of Cooperation and Solidarity.

In 2008, the United Nations General Assembly approved the appointment of Nicaragua as a member of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, and in 2013, on the occasion of the first expansion of its Bureau, Nicaragua was elected Vice-President of the Committee.

Nicaragua has played an active and constructive role, especially at critical moments in history for the Palestinian People in their unwavering will to exercise their Inalienable Rights to SelfDetermination and Sovereignty, their right to the Materialization of the Palestinian State, Free and Independent, in accordance with the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its Capital.

The Government of Nicaragua has always maintained a firm and solidarity position in support of Palestine. Nicaragua, as well as the International Community, considers that the actions undertaken by Israel constitute clear violations of the Genocide Convention.

In January 2024, the Government of Nicaragua, as a State Party to the Genocide Convention, in accordance with its obligation to prevent Genocide and to cooperate to that end with the other Contracting Parties, submitted to the International Court of Justice a request to participate in the case initiated by South Africa against Israel on 29th December, 2023, related to the «Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip.»

Nicaragua’s request to participate in this process was made under Article 62 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice, as a State Party to the merits of the case, and not as a participant in the interpretation of the Convention, reflecting the commitment of the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity and the People of Nicaragua to International Law, in particular, to the obligations of States to prevent Genocide, put an end to this scourge and contribute to the struggle of the Palestinian People for their Freedom, and their right to be a Full Member of the United Nations.

In February 2024, the Government of Nicaragua informed the Governments of the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada of its decision to hold them accountable under International Law for the flagrant and systematic violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, International Humanitarian Law and Customary Law, including the Law on occupation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, in particular the Gaza Strip.

The Government of Nicaragua is taking all legal actions to contribute to stopping the genocide of the Palestinian People and ending Israel’s illegal occupation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

In March 2024, the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity filed a complaint to the International Court of Justice against the Federal Republic of Germany, for violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols, the intransgressible principles of International Humanitarian Law and other peremptory norms of general International Law in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in particular the Gaza Strip.

Nicaragua adopted this decision in accordance with its obligations under International Law to guarantee respect for fundamental international texts and Customary International Law.

In its request to the high court, Nicaragua made two main requests: first, that Germany suspend its military support to Israel and second, that it renew its financial support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The Government of Nicaragua acknowledged the Court’s decision to remind all States of their international obligations regarding the transfer of arms to Israel, including Germany. The abovementioned reaffirmed that no State can ignore its obligations regarding the risk of genocide in Gaza and other violations of International Law.

Nicaragua has supported all initiatives at the United Nations aimed to achieve justice, accountability and to put an end to the impunity for war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people. Nicaragua has voted in favor of all resolutions on the Question of Palestine in the General Assembly, as well as in all its Main Committees, including Resolution ES-10/24.

Consequently, the Government of Nicaragua, in Permanent Solidarity with the People and Government of Palestine, with the Peoples who suffer Martyrdom, Destruction and Barbarism, and in strict adherence to International Law and the Conventions that govern civilized relations between States and Governments of the World, decided on 11th October, 2024, to break all Diplomatic Relations with the Government of the State of Israel.

Nicaragua does not recognize as legal the situation arising from Israel’s illegal presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, nor does it provide any kind of help or assistance to maintain the situation created by Israel’s illegal presence in the Territory.

Nicaragua believes that it can contribute to carrying out concrete actions, whether in the International Court of Justice, the General Assembly and all its Multilateral Bodies. Nicaragua believes that all the studies and investigations carried out by the different mechanisms of the United Nations are required, in order to prove that Israel practices a system of segregation and apartheid imposed against the entire Palestinian People, throughout the Palestinian geography and against Palestinian refugees.

In the face of this apartheid policy, it is necessary, as some countries have pointed out, to reactivate the United Nations Special Committee

against Apartheid, to consider the situation of Apartheid in Palestine.

As you are aware, there is a global demand that the United Nations should implement the same measures applied to Israel for its Apartheid policy, which were applied to South Africa, including the suspension of Israel from the United Nations General Assembly.

The Government and People of Nicaragua will remain firm in fulfilling their international obligations, in respect and defense of International Law and the Charter of the United Nations, the Resolutions of the General Assembly and in the sovereign exercise of their rights to maintain international relations with the Governments and Peoples of the world in conditions of Equality and Solidarity.

The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua avails itself of this opportunity to reiterate to Your Excellency, the assurances of its highest consideration.

Valdrack Jaentschke Whitaker

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Republic of Nicaragua