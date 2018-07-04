Actriz de “Beverly Hills 90210” deformó su cara por el bótox

Tori Spelling, de 45 años, una de las protagonistas de la serie “Beverly Hills 90210”, ha sorprendido a sus seguidores al publicar fotografías que revelan el exceso de tratamientos físicos a los que se ha sometido.
En las imágenes la actriz, se ve drásticamente distinta y con su cara deformada, con respecto a cómo lucía cuando interpretaba su personaje “Donna Martin” en los años ’90.
Spelling aseguró que está viviendo un infierno, luego de ver su cara deformada por su adicción a los tratamientos con bótox, además aseguró que está decepcionada del desastre que se ha provocado en el rostro.
