Actriz de “Beverly Hills 90210” deformó su cara por el bótox

153

Tori Spelling, de 45 años, una de las protagonistas de la serie “Beverly Hills 90210”, ha sorprendido a sus seguidores al publicar fotografías que revelan el exceso de tratamientos físicos a los que se ha sometido.

Best grown up night out EVER this weekend! . Growing up Mysteries were my fave genre! Nothing like a good “Who Dunit!”. When I was a kid they had Murder Mystery game boxes you could buy and have an at home Murder Mystery Party… . Well, now they have LIVE immersive Murder Mystery Parties and our friends Darcy & Jack hosted one this weekend. So fun! It’s was Great Gatsby theme and had us on the edge of our seats… well, when I wasn’t refilling my rosé glass ( priorities)! . I want to do more #GAMENIGHT fun! Anyone know any LIVE game nights or Immersive theater experiences in the Los Angeles area? Let me know in comments below… . #murdermystery #murdermysteryparty #murdersysterygame #murdermysterydinner #gamenight #immersivetheatre #immersiveexperience #immersiveevents

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on

En las imágenes la actriz, se ve drásticamente distinta y con su cara deformada, con respecto a cómo lucía cuando interpretaba su personaje “Donna Martin” en los años ’90.

Spelling aseguró que está viviendo un infierno, luego de ver su cara deformada por su adicción a los tratamientos con bótox, además aseguró que está decepcionada del desastre que se ha provocado en el rostro.

